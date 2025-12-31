Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Year Celebration 2026: 10 Traditional Festive Dishes From Around The World To Welcome 2026

Ring in New Year 2026 with these traditional festive dishes from different countries that are enjoyed to mark the beginning of a new year.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 08:10 AM (IST)

(By Chef Aabhas Jain)

As the world ushers in the New Year, a time of reflection, renewal, and togetherness, festive feasts take centre stage, bringing people together through food. From indulgent desserts to comforting roasts, these cherished dishes drawn from diverse cultures symbolise prosperity, warmth, and new beginnings, creating moments of shared joy as loved ones gather to celebrate the year ahead.

Traditional Dessert Dishes Loved Across Cultures

Plum cake 

It is a rich, fruit-based cake traditionally associated with New year and Christmas celebrations. The dried fruits used in the cake are soaked in liquor for an extended period to enhance flavor and improve keeping quality. Despite its name, plum cake does not necessarily contain fresh plums. Historically, the term 'plum' referred to dried fruits such as raisins and currants, which form the backbone of the cake. The cake is prepared using a batter made with flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and milk, into which the soaked fruits and spices are incorporated. Once baked, the cake is often further soaked or fed with rum or brandy to deepen the flavor, increase moisture, and allow the cake to mature over time.

Mince Pies

Small, short crust pastry pies filled with mincemeat or a rich mixture of finely chopped dried fruits, candied citrus peel, sugar, warm spices, and traditionally soaked in brandy or rum. Mince pies are a classic Festive dessert, especially popular in the United Kingdom, and are served warm or at room temperature.

Stollen

A traditional German New year and Christmas fruit bread enriched with butter and yeast, studded with dried fruits and candied citrus peel, often filled with marzipan, and finished with a generous dusting of icing sugar. Stollen is dense yet tender in texture and improves in flavor after resting.

Panettone

A traditional Italian Festive sweet bread made with enriched yeast dough, characterized by a tall shape and light, airy crumb. It is flavored with candied citrus peel and raisins and is typically served sliced during festive celebrations.

Gingerbread Cookies / Gingerbread House

Spiced cookies made with ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and molasses, traditionally prepared during Christmas and New year. The dough is firm and well-structured, making it suitable for both decorative gingerbread houses and edible cookies.

Comforting Savory Dishes For Midnight Feasts

Roast Cauliflower Cheese

A classic comfort dish made by roasting cauliflower florets until lightly caramelized, then coating them in a rich cheese sauce—typically prepared with a béchamel base and cheeses such as cheddar or gruyère. The dish is finished by baking until golden and bubbling, often topped with breadcrumbs for added texture.

Glazed Root Vegetables

A classic accompaniment made by gently cooking root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips, turnips, or beetroot, then glazing them in butter, sugar or honey, and stock until tender and glossy. Often finished with herbs or citrus, the glazing enhances natural sweetness and gives the vegetables a shiny, caramelized finish.

Christmas Roast Chicken

A traditional festive main dish prepared by seasoning a whole chicken with herbs, garlic, butter, and spices, then roasting it until the skin is golden and crisp and the meat remains tender and juicy. It is often stuffed or aromatized with herbs, citrus, and onions, and served with roast vegetables, gravy, and classic New year accompaniments.

Braised Red Cabbage

A traditional festive side dish made by slowly cooking shredded red cabbage with apples, onions, vinegar, sugar, and warm spices. The slow braising process softens the cabbage while developing a sweet-and-sour flavor, making it a classic accompaniment to New year roasts and poultry dishes.

Chestnut And Mushroom Wellington

A vegetarian festive main dish made by wrapping a rich filling of sautéed mushrooms, cooked chestnuts, onions, herbs, and seasoning in puff pastry, then baking until golden and crisp. It is commonly served sliced with gravy and seasonal vegetables as a New year and Christmas centerpiece.

 Aabhas Jain is the asociate director- Culinary studies at Indian School of Hospitality

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Happy New Year 2026 New Year Celebration 2026 New Year Food Traditions Traditional New Year Dishes New Year 2026 Special Festive Dishes Worldwide
