Need Free Medical Treatment? How Ayushman Bharat And Other Government Schemes Can Help

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Availability and services for 104 vary by individual states.

Accessing quality healthcare can be financially challenging, especially when hospitalisation, medicines and diagnostic tests add to medical expenses. However, several government healthcare schemes in India aim to help eligible people access treatment at reduced costs or without paying for covered services.

One of the key initiatives is the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which provides eligible families with health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for covered hospitalisation expenses. Government health helplines, including 14555 for Ayushman Bharat-related assistance and 104 for health information in several states, can also help people understand the services available to them.

What Is Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY?

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a government-funded health assurance scheme designed to help eligible families access hospital treatment without facing the full financial burden themselves. Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for specified secondary and tertiary hospitalisation services at empanelled public and private hospitals. Treatment is provided on a cashless basis for covered services, subject to eligibility criteria and scheme guidelines.

What Are The Benefits Of An Ayushman Card?

The Ayushman card helps eligible beneficiaries access healthcare benefits under PM-JAY. Here are some of its key advantages.

Health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh: Eligible families can access covered hospitalisation services up to the annual family limit. This is a shared family cover, not Rs 5 lakh for every member.

Cashless treatment: Beneficiaries can receive covered treatment at empanelled hospitals without paying the covered amount upfront.

Treatment at public and private hospitals: The scheme can be used at participating government and private hospitals across India.

Coverage for pre-existing conditions: Eligible pre-existing diseases are covered from the beginning of scheme coverage, subject to applicable rules.

Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses: Covered expenses include up to three days before hospitalisation and up to 15 days after discharge, including eligible diagnostic tests and medicines.

No restriction on family size: The scheme does not impose a general cap on the number of family members covered under an eligible household.

Portability across India: Eligible beneficiaries can access covered treatment at empanelled hospitals outside their home state, subject to scheme rules.

These benefits can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses for eligible families who need hospital treatment. However, the Ayushman card does not mean every medical consultation, medicine purchase or outpatient treatment is automatically free. Coverage depends on the approved treatment packages and scheme conditions.

Who Is Eligible For Ayushman Bharat Benefits?

Eligibility under PM-JAY depends on the applicable beneficiary criteria and government guidelines. Eligible families can check their status before seeking treatment under the scheme. The government has also extended PM-JAY benefits to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their income, under the Ayushman Vay Vandana initiative. Separate enrolment and eligibility procedures apply to this category. People can check their eligibility through the official beneficiary portal, the PM-JAY mobile app or the scheme's helpline. They can also seek assistance at an appropriate government health facility.

How To Use Your Ayushman Card For Treatment

Once eligibility is confirmed, beneficiaries can follow these steps to access treatment under the scheme:

Check whether you or your family members are eligible for PM-JAY benefits. Find a nearby hospital empanelled under the scheme. Visit the hospital's Ayushman Bharat help desk or designated beneficiary assistance counter. Carry your Ayushman card and the identification documents requested for verification. Ask the hospital to confirm whether the required treatment is covered under the scheme before proceeding.

Cashless benefits apply to eligible treatments covered by the scheme. Beneficiaries should clarify any exclusions or non-covered charges with the hospital before treatment.

How Can 14555 Helpline Help You?

The 14555 number is the national helpline for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). It allows people to seek information about the scheme and understand how eligible beneficiaries can access its benefits. Under AB-PMJAY, eligible families receive health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for covered hospitalisation expenses, subject to the scheme's rules and eligibility criteria.

People can call 14555 to seek assistance with the following:

Checking eligibility: Find out whether you or your family members may qualify for benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Finding empanelled hospitals: Get information about government and private hospitals covered under the scheme.

Ayushman card-related queries: Seek guidance on obtaining or downloading the card and resolving related issues.

Complaints and grievances: Ask for assistance if a hospital refuses eligible treatment under the scheme or raises concerns about payment for covered services.

The helpline can help beneficiaries understand the process for accessing cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals. Actual coverage depends on eligibility, the treatment and the scheme's applicable guidelines.

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What If You Cannot Reach 14555?

If you are unable to connect through the short-code number, the source article also lists 1800-111-565 as an alternative contact number for Ayushman Bharat-related assistance. Beneficiaries can also use the official PM-JAY beneficiary portal to access information about their eligibility and scheme benefits. It is advisable to use official government channels for the latest information about eligibility, hospital empanelment and the process for resolving complaints.

What Is The 104 Health Helpline?

The 104 health helpline is used in several states to provide health-related information, medical guidance and assistance in navigating available healthcare services. Depending on the state, the service may operate through the state health department or under programmes associated with the National Health Mission. Its availability, operating hours and range of services can differ from one state to another. People may contact the helpline for guidance on health concerns, information about healthcare facilities and details of relevant public health services, depending on what is available in their state.

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What Services Can You Access Through 104?

The 104 helpline is intended to make health information and guidance more accessible to the public. Depending on the state where the service is operational, callers may be able to seek help with:

Health-related information: Get guidance on common health concerns and available public health services.

Medical guidance: Seek general advice on health issues and information on where to access appropriate healthcare.

Healthcare facilities: Obtain information about relevant health services and facilities, where supported.

Public health services: Learn about state-specific healthcare initiatives and available support.

The 104 helpline is not a substitute for emergency medical care or an in-person consultation when one is needed. Callers should also check whether the service is operational in their state and confirm its available services.

Which Number Should You Call For Healthcare Assistance?

Choosing the appropriate helpline depends on the type of assistance you need. If you want to check your eligibility for Ayushman Bharat, find an empanelled hospital or seek help with an Ayushman card, 14555 is the relevant number. For general health information and medical guidance, you can check whether the 104 helpline is available in your state. Both numbers can help people navigate healthcare services, but they serve different purposes. Understanding their functions can help individuals and families find relevant information and make better-informed decisions about accessing government healthcare facilities

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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