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English NewsLifestyleNavratri 2026 Fashion: 5 Garba Outfit Ideas To Look Stylish Without Buying New Clothes

Navratri 2026 Fashion: 5 Garba Outfit Ideas To Look Stylish Without Buying New Clothes

Planning your Garba night look for Navratri 2026? From colourful chaniya cholis and Gujarati-style sarees to Anarkali suits and flared skirts, explore stylish outfit combinations.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Garba attire favorites include Chaniya Choli and Gujarati sarees.
  • Modern choices feature Anarkali suits or skirt-kurti combinations.
  • Accessorize with oxidized jewelry, braided hair, and comfortable footwear.

Garba and Dandiya nights during Navratri have their own charm. Colorful outfits, traditional jewelry, and beautiful hairstyles add to the glamorous charm of this festival. If you want to look unique and stylish at Garba night, it's not necessary to buy a new Chaniya Choli every time. You can also style the clothes in your wardrobe in different ways. This time, try some dress combinations for Garba that will make your look special.

 Chaniya Choli Will Look Traditional And Beautiful

Chaniya choli has always been a favorite outfit for Garba. This set, consisting of a flared skirt, matching blouse, and dupatta, looks beautiful even when dancing. You can choose bright colors like maroon, royal blue, pink, or magenta. Mirror work, Kutch embroidery, and colorful patchwork designs perfectly suit the Garba atmosphere. Complete your look with oxidized earrings, bangles, and slippers.

ALSO READ | Navratri 2026 Fashion Guide: 9 Days, 9 Outfit Ideas To Elevate Your Festive Look

If you're bored of wearing colorful clothes all the time, try an all-black look this time. Wear a long skirt with golden gota work and a black blouse. A colorful threadwork dupatta will add to your look. Silver jewelry or chunky earrings will complement this combination. This look will be traditional yet modern.

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Give A Modern Touch To Gujarati Style Saree

If you enjoy wearing saris, you can drape them in the Gujarati style for Garba night. In this style, keep the pallu of the sari in the front. Wear a heavy blouse with mirror work or a Gujarati print sari. Add a modern touch to your look by adding an oxidized belt at the waist. 

Try Something Different 

If you don't want to wear a chaniya choli or sari, an anarkali suit is also a good option. An anarkali suit with bandhani print, gota patti, or traditional embroidery would look beautiful for garba. Complete the look with chunky earrings, bangles, and juttis. Choose a lightweight dupatta so you don't have to constantly adjust it while dancing.

If you're looking for a comfortable yet quirky outfit, try a long flared skirt with a kurti. You can also pair the skirt with a crop top. Choose a combination of colors and prints that complement each other. This look is a good option for college-age girls and women who want to experiment with traditional clothing.

Complete The Look With Jewelry And Hairstyle

Wear an oxidized choker, mirror-work earrings, bangles, and a waistband with your Garba outfit. Wear a paranda or hair chain with your hair braided. If you prefer open hair, set it well to avoid any discomfort while dancing. Most importantly, choose footwear that allows you to perform Garba comfortably. With the right outfit and a little styling, you're ready for your special Garba night look. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a popular traditional outfit for Garba night?

The Chaniya Choli is a favorite, featuring a flared skirt, matching blouse, and dupatta. Choose bright colors and designs like mirror work or Kutch embroidery.

Can I wear something other than a Chaniya Choli or Saree for Garba?

Yes, an Anarkali suit with bandhani or gota patti is a good option. A long flared skirt with a kurti or crop top offers a comfortable and quirky alternative.

How can I style an all-black outfit for Garba?

Pair a long black skirt with golden gota work and a black blouse. A colorful threadwork dupatta and silver jewelry will add a traditional yet modern touch.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chaniya Choli Navratri Outfit Ideas Garba Outfit Ideas Navratri 2026 Fashion Garba Night Outfit Dandiya Night Fashion Gujarati Style Saree
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