Navratri 2026: Best Garba And Dandiya Nights In Delhi-NCR To Enjoy With Friends And Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri Garba, Dandiya events scheduled across Delhi-NCR.

Delhi features multiple Garba events October 11-20.

Gurugram, Noida also host numerous Dandiya celebrations.

Navratri is not just about prayers and fasting. It is also a time to step out with family and friends and enjoy the festive spirit. This year, several Garba and Dandiya events are being organised across Delhi-NCR, giving people plenty of options to celebrate Navratri. From Delhi and Gurugram to Noida, several venues will host Garba and Dandiya nights between October 11 and October 20. Before heading out, visitors should check the event timings, entry rules and other details.

Garba And Dandiya Events In Delhi

Delhi will host several Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri. RAAS Dandiya Night will take place at Rajghat Gandhi Darshan from October 16 to 18, while Shubharambh 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam during the same dates. Dandiya Reborn 2026 will be organised at JLN Stadium on October 11 and 12. The event is scheduled from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM. For those looking for a Garba celebration at a historic open-air venue, the Global Garba Festival will be held at Purana Qila from October 15 to 19.

READ MORE | Shardiya Navratri 2026: Know The Right Way To Sow Jau During Kalash Sthapana

More Options Across Delhi

Several other events are also planned across the capital.

3.0 Dandiya Night 3.0 will be organised at Delhi Haat in Janakpuri from October 11 to 18.

At Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, Pacific Dandiya Nights will take place from October 16 to 18.

Garba Verse 1.0 will be held in Pitampura on October 17 and 18.

Dwarka will also host Dandiya Night 2026 from October 11 to 20.

Gurugram To Host Several Dandiya Nights

Those planning to celebrate Navratri in Gurugram will also have several options.

At the Gymkhana Club in Sector 29, Dandiya Raas: Under The Stars will be held on October 17.

Garba Ki Raat 2.0 will also take place at One7 Sports Park in Balliwalas on October 17.

The Vypzee Navratri Utsav in Sushant Lok will begin on October 11.

Meanwhile, Seven Barrel Brewpub on Golf Course Road will host a grand Dandiya celebration on October 14.

A Bollywood Dandiya Raas event is scheduled in Palam Vihar on October 17.

READ MORE | Navratri 2026: Know Auspicious Kalash Sthapana Time And Maa Durga Puja Dates

Noida Also Has Plenty Of Garba And Dandiya Options

Noida is also set to witness several Navratri celebrations.

Dawn To Dusk Dandiya Night will be held in Sector 104 from October 16 to 18.

In Hajipur, Dandiya Nights will continue from October 11 to 19.

Great Indian Garba Fest will be organised at Worlds of Wonder from October 16 to 18.

Dandiya Dhamaal 2026 ft. Sapna Choudhary will be held at the International Trade Expo Centre in Sector 62 from October 16 to 18.

Other events include Grand Garba Utsav in Sector 39 on October 17 and 18

Ikigai Dandiya Nights at Ikigai Farm in Nagla Nagli on the same dates.

Rubaroo at Garden Galleria Mall will also host Dandiya Night from October 11 to 19.

Turn Your Dandiya Night Into A Full-Day Plan

Instead of treating a Garba or Dandiya event as a few hours of entertainment, visitors can turn it into a complete day outing. Families can explore nearby markets, food streets or local attractions before or after the event. Those travelling with friends should also check parking facilities, Metro connectivity and return transport in advance, especially for evening events. With several celebrations taking place across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, Navratri 2026 offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy Garba and Dandiya with friends and family.