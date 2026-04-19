NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke Performs Bihu In Space; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Astronaut Mike Fincke performs traditional Bihu dance on ISS.

He wears Assamese gamosa, showcasing culture in microgravity.

Video shared by Assam CM sparks national pride.

Fincke, Assam's son-in-law, previously danced Bihu in space.

Imagine a lively Assamese festival lighting up the stars. NASA's astronaut Mike Fincke, Assam's beloved son-in-law, has once again thrilled everyone by performing the traditional Bihu dance aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Dressed in a iconic red-and-white gamosa, he floated in zero gravity, recreating the joyful steps with hands behind his back. Shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the video has gone viral, sparking pride across India. This cosmic Bihu blends culture with space adventure.

Astronaut E. Michael Fincke Showcases Assamese Culture On ISS

In a heartwarming moment of cultural pride, Indian traditions reached new heights, literally, as US astronaut E. Michael Fincke danced Bihu on the ISS. The video, posted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, shows Fincke executing the energetic folk dance moves in microgravity, wearing the traditional Assamese gamosa scarf around his neck. "A moment of pride," wrote the Chief Minister, expressing gratitude to Fincke for showcasing Assamese culture on a global stage.

Bihu in an International Space Station 🌃🚀👨‍🚀



Kudos to astronaut Mike Fincke for this special gesture to Assam’s culture. It’s wonderful to see Bihu going global, especially after the special focus given by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji during #BihuBinandia. pic.twitter.com/yKcFwCMdDI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2026

This is not Fincke's first Bihu in space. Back in 2004, during an earlier ISS mission, he famously performed the Rongali Bihu dance, floating effortlessly while keeping perfect rhythm. The clip resurfaced recently, delighting netizens who called it "the first Bihu in space!" One user exclaimed, "OMG! First Bihu performance in space!" while another praised, "The unmissable red bordered gamosa... woww... this is so good!!!" A third added, "Lovely and he does dance well... Mike Fincke should now be officially declared the first human Bihu performer in outer space."

Fincke's deep ties to Assam come from his wife, Renita Saikia, a NASA official from the state. The couple, with three children, Chandra, Tarali, and Surya, has made him affectionately known as Assam's "damaadji" or son-in-law. During a 2009 visit to Assam, Fincke inspired school students, saying, "This should not be the last Bihu in space. There should be somebody from you to dance Bihu in space."

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Social Media Reacts

Social media erupted with joy. Users posted, "Our gamosa has reached space!" and "This is a proud moment for Assam and India." Fincke, part of the SpaceX Crew-11 mission launched on August 1, 2025, is back on the ISS after over 20 years, conducting research for future Moon and Mars trips alongside astronauts Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov.

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Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy hailed the mission as "the first step toward our permanent presence on the Moon," part of the Artemis program aiming for lunar landings in 2026. Fincke's Bihu performance proves traditions know no bounds, not even gravity, uniting Earth and space in celebration.