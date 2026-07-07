Mumbai Vs Delhi: Why Foreign Travellers Rated Delhi '0' And Mumbai '100' For Tourist Experience

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ultimately, city preference depends on the traveler's desired experience.

A comparison between Mumbai and Delhi by two foreign travel creators has sparked discussion online after they declared Mumbai the clear winner for visitors. Their comparison was not based on famous landmarks or sightseeing checklists, but on how each city made them feel as travellers.

Steve and Ivana, who regularly document their journeys around the world, shared their experiences of India's two biggest cities in a video that has since drawn widespread attention. While acknowledging that both destinations have their own unique appeal, Steve described Mumbai as being '100-0' ahead of Delhi when it comes to the overall tourist experience.

Why Mumbai Left A Lasting Impression

For Steve, Mumbai's greatest strength was the sense of anonymity it offered. Despite its packed streets, constant traffic and relentless energy, he said he never felt like the centre of attention. According to him, people were focused on their own lives, allowing him to explore the city without interruptions or unwanted curiosity.

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Ivana echoed the sentiment, saying Mumbai gave her the freedom to observe everyday life without feeling watched. The pair also praised the city's architecture, noting how buildings from different eras stand side by side, creating a distinctive blend of history and modernity. From colonial-era structures to contemporary developments, they felt Mumbai's evolving skyline reflected its rich cultural identity.

At the same time, Steve admitted that the city's fast pace, heavy crowds and constant noise may not suit everyone. However, for them, those qualities were part of what made Mumbai feel vibrant rather than overwhelming.

Delhi Offers A Different Kind Of Welcome

Their experience in Delhi was markedly different. Steve said he frequently found people staring at him, approaching him for conversations and gathering around him in public places. While he appreciated the friendliness and curiosity, he admitted that constantly being the focus of attention felt overwhelming at times.

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The contrasting experiences, they suggested, reflect the distinct social cultures of the two cities. Delhi is often known for its outgoing and direct interactions, where people are more likely to strike up conversations with strangers. Mumbai, on the other hand, is widely seen as a city where residents remain occupied with their daily routines, giving visitors more personal space.

Ultimately, the comparison is less about which city is objectively better and more about the kind of travel experience one is seeking. Those who enjoy privacy and the freedom to explore unnoticed may find Mumbai more appealing, while travellers looking for spontaneous interactions and a more socially engaging atmosphere may feel more at home in Delhi. As with any journey, the better destination often depends on the traveller rather than the city itself.