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English NewsLifestyleMorning Pranayama: Know The Benefits Of Doing Pranayama After Waking Up

Morning Pranayama: Know The Benefits Of Doing Pranayama After Waking Up

Morning Pranayama: Learn how this breathing practice may help calm the mind, reduce stress and support overall well-being.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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  • Pranayama encourages better sleep and healthy daily habits.

Morning is often considered a good time to focus on both physical and mental well-being. Starting the day with pranayama, a yogic breathing practice, may help you feel calmer, refreshed and more focused. Pranayama involves controlled patterns of inhalation and exhalation. Practising it for a few minutes as part of your morning routine may offer several benefits. However, it is important to practise within your comfort level and avoid forceful or prolonged breathing exercises.

Helps Reduce Stress And Improve Concentration

Pranayama encourages you to focus on your breathing, which may help calm the mind and promote relaxation. Regular breathing practices can be a useful part of a routine aimed at managing everyday stress. Concentrating on slow, controlled breathing may also help improve mindfulness and focus. This can be particularly useful before starting a day of studying, working or other activities that require attention.

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Helps Refresh The Body And Support Breathing

Pranayama involves consciously controlling the pace and pattern of breathing. Regular practice can increase awareness of your breathing and may support respiratory function. Practising gentle breathing exercises in the morning may also help you feel more refreshed and reduce feelings of morning sluggishness. Some people combine pranayama with light yoga or other forms of physical activity. However, breathing exercises should always be performed comfortably. Beginners should avoid breathing too rapidly or holding their breath for long periods without proper guidance.

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May Support Better Sleep And A Healthy Routine

Relaxation and breathing exercises may help calm the body and mind, which could support better sleep for some people. Making pranayama part of a consistent morning routine can also encourage healthier daily habits. Combining it with regular physical activity, adequate hydration and a balanced breakfast can help create a more structured start to the day. If you have a respiratory condition or experience dizziness, discomfort or difficulty while practising pranayama, stop the exercise and seek appropriate medical advice. Beginners can also consider learning breathing techniques from a qualified yoga professional.

[Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinion. Do not substitute for medical advice. Always consult your doctor or relevant specialist before undertaking any new activity or exercise.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What precautions should be taken when practicing pranayama?

It's important to practice within your comfort level and avoid forceful or prolonged breathing. If you have a respiratory condition or experience discomfort, stop and seek medical advice.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Pranayama Benefits Morning Pranayama Pranayama For Stress
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