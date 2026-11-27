Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A nutritious, easy-to-prepare addition to your winter diet.

Winter is the perfect time to enjoy warm and nourishing meals, and moringa soup can be a healthy addition to your seasonal diet. Also known as drumstick leaves or sahjan, moringa is packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Its leaves contain nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and iron, which help support overall health. The best part is that you do not need complicated ingredients to prepare this soup. Here is an easy recipe you can try at home.

Ingredients You Need

You can prepare moringa soup using a few everyday kitchen ingredients. Here is what you will need:

1 cup fresh moringa leaves

1 small onion

1 tomato

2–3 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt as per taste

1 tablespoon ghee or cooking oil

2 cups water or vegetable stock

A little carrot (optional)

Before cooking, wash the moringa leaves thoroughly and remove their thick stems.

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How To Make Moringa Soup

Follow these simple steps to prepare a warm bowl of homemade moringa soup:

Heat ghee or oil in a pan. Add finely chopped onion and garlic and sauté until slightly soft. Add chopped tomato and carrot. Cook for a few minutes. Add the washed moringa leaves and mix well. Pour in two cups of water or vegetable stock. Cover and cook on a low flame for around 8–10 minutes, until the leaves and vegetables become soft. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly. Transfer it to a mixer and blend until smooth. Pour the blended mixture back into the pan. Add water if required and heat for a few minutes. Finally, add salt and black pepper, mix well and serve hot.

Your homemade moringa soup is ready to enjoy.

Why Include Moringa Soup In Winter?

Moringa leaves contain several nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron and antioxidants. These nutrients contribute to overall nutritional health and help support the normal functioning of the immune system.

A warm bowl of moringa soup can also be a convenient way to include more vegetables in your daily diet. It can be enjoyed as an evening snack or alongside a light dinner.

However, no single food can prevent seasonal infections or guarantee stronger immunity. A balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular physical activity are equally important for maintaining good health.

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A Healthy Addition To Your Diet

Easy to prepare and made with readily available ingredients, moringa soup can be a nutritious addition to your winter meal plan. You can enjoy it fresh and warm, adjusting the seasoning according to your taste.