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English NewsLifestyle'Maxxing' Named Word Of The Year 2026: What Does It Mean?

'Maxxing' Named Word Of The Year 2026: What Does It Mean?

Dictionary.com names ‘maxxing’ its Word of the Year 2026. Find out what the viral internet slang means and how it became a mainstream expression.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dictionary.com named 'maxxing'.
  • Term means optimizing life aspects or pursuing activities fully.
  • It reflects self-improvement trends from internet culture.
  • Its rise highlights social media slang becoming mainstream.

Dictionary.com has named “maxxing” its Word of the Year for 2026, showcasing how internet culture continues to shape everyday language. As people increasingly focus on improving different aspects of their lives, the term has grown beyond social media slang to become a widely recognised expression for taking something to its fullest potential.

Announced on Monday, the word reflects the growing popularity of self-improvement trends online, from enhancing physical appearance to making the most of personal routines and goals, ABC News reported.

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What Does ‘Maxxing’ Mean? Know The Viral Internet Slang

According to Dictionary.com, “maxxing” means “the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest or optimizing a certain aspect of your life”.

Derived from “maximum” and “max”, the term is commonly attached to other words to describe efforts to push something to its limit. One prominent example is “looksmaxxing”, which focuses on maximising physical appearance.

The trend gained wider attention in the early 2020s, particularly through male content creators discussing appearance and self-improvement on platforms such as TikTok. Dictionary.com reported increased interest in both “looksmaxxing” and “maxxing” this year.

The term is also increasingly appearing on its own. Saying someone is “maxxing everything”, for instance, suggests they are trying to get the most out of their habits, ambitions or personal choices.

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From Social Media Slang To Mainstream English

The rise of “maxxing” reflects how quickly online expressions can move beyond the communities where they first gained popularity. Language that once belonged to specific internet groups is increasingly becoming part of everyday conversations and dictionary entries.

Last year, Cambridge Dictionary added internet expressions such as “skibidi”, “delulu”, “tradwife” and “lewk” to its listings, underlining the influence of online culture on modern English, according to ABC News.

Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year was “67”, pronounced “six-seven”. The expression also gained popularity through social media and was associated with what the dictionary described as “brainrot” slang, deliberately nonsensical language whose appeal lies in the shared understanding of its absurdity.

(With inputs from ANI)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Word Of The Year Dictionary.com Maxxing
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