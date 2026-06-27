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English NewsLifestyleMaharashtra's 2,000-Year-Old Lohagad Fort’s Dark Legends Of Ghosts And Hidden Secrets

Maharashtra's 2,000-Year-Old Lohagad Fort’s Dark Legends Of Ghosts And Hidden Secrets

Lohagad Fort near Lonavala is known not just for its history and scenic beauty but also for chilling legends. From ghost sightings and eerie sounds to sacrifice tales and hidden tunnels.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Recent tragedy renews interest in Lohagad Fort's folklore.
  • Ancient fort holds tales of sacrifice, ghost sightings.
  • Unexplained sounds and hidden tunnels fuel its enduring intrigue.

Lohagad Fort near Lonavala has once again drawn public attention following a recent tragedy involving a visitor. While the incident itself has no link to paranormal claims, it has renewed interest in the fort’s long-standing reputation for mystery and eerie folklore. Known for its rich history, breathtaking monsoon views and strong Maratha connection, Lohagad remains one of Maharashtra’s most visited hill forts. But beyond its stone walls and scenic trails, the 2,000-year-old fort carries unsettling legends involving ghost sightings, strange sounds, sacrifice tales and hidden tunnels that continue to intrigue visitors and locals even today.

Lohagad Fort History

Lohagad Fort, meaning “Iron Fort”, stands in the Sahyadri ranges near Lonavala in Maharashtra. With a history believed to span nearly 2,000 years, the fort has witnessed multiple dynasties, from early Deccan rulers to the Mughals and Marathas. It gained major strategic importance under Chhatrapati Shivaji, serving as a strong military outpost and treasury. Even today, its massive gateways and striking ridge remain major attractions.

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Ganesh Darwaja Legend

One of Lohagad’s most chilling stories is linked to Ganesh Darwaja, the first of its four main gates. Local folklore claims the gate’s foundation was once considered unstable and cursed. To strengthen it, a human sacrifice was allegedly performed, with a man and a woman said to have been buried beneath the structure. There is no historical evidence supporting this story, but the tale continues to survive through oral tradition.

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Ghost Sightings

Lohagad has long been associated with paranormal stories. Trekkers and visitors have shared claims of spotting shadowy figures walking along the fort walls, especially during early mornings or in heavy fog. Some also describe seeing a mysterious guard-like figure appearing briefly before disappearing without explanation. These stories remain anecdotal, with no documented proof.

Another recurring part of Lohagad’s folklore involves unusual sounds. Visitors have reported hearing whistles, footsteps, and unexplained noises after dark, particularly during the monsoon. Fog, strong winds and the fort’s architecture often create strange sound patterns. Many believe these conditions may explain the eerie experiences.

Hidden Tunnels And Treasure

Like many ancient forts, Lohagad is surrounded by stories of hidden wealth and secret passages. Legends suggest underground tunnels once connected parts of the fort to nearby regions, helping soldiers escape during attacks. Some tales also speak of treasure hidden within its stone structures. Though no evidence confirms these claims, curiosity around these mysteries continues.

Lohagad Fort remains a fascinating blend of history, architecture, and mystery. Whether viewed through the lens of folklore or fact, its stories continue to draw attention. For many visitors, the fort offers more than scenic beauty; it carries an enduring sense of intrigue that refuses to fade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of mysterious stories are associated with Lohagad Fort?

Lohagad Fort is known for eerie folklore, including ghost sightings, strange sounds, tales of sacrifice, and legends of hidden tunnels. These stories contribute to its mysterious reputation.

What is the legend behind Lohagad Fort's Ganesh Darwaja?

Local folklore claims a human sacrifice was performed under Ganesh Darwaja's foundation to stabilize it. A man and a woman were allegedly buried there, though no historical evidence supports this.

Have visitors reported any ghost sightings at Lohagad Fort?

Yes, trekkers and visitors have reported seeing shadowy figures and a mysterious guard-like figure. These sightings usually occur during early mornings or in heavy fog, but remain anecdotal.

Are there any unusual sounds reported at Lohagad Fort?

Visitors often hear whistles, footsteps, and unexplained noises, especially after dark during the monsoon. These sounds are often attributed to the fort's architecture, fog, and strong winds.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Forts Lohagad Fort Lohagad Mystery Haunted Forts In Maharashtra Ghost Sightings Lonavala Tourist Spots
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