Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins October 11, Goddess arrives on elephant.

Elephant arrival signifies prosperity, good rainfall, and agricultural abundance.

Navratri concludes October 20; Goddess Durga departs on rooster.

Rooster departure traditionally suggests inauspiciousness, conflicts, and social unrest.

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Goddess Durga To Arrive On Elephant, Know Her Departure Vehicle. The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 11, 2026. According to religious traditions, Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant this year. However, her departure vehicle is associated with a less auspicious indication according to traditional beliefs. Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga and observe fasts and perform special prayers according to their traditions. Every year, the vehicle associated with Goddess Durga’s arrival and departure is determined based on the weekday on which Navratri begins and ends. According to religious beliefs, these vehicles are also associated with certain indications for society, nature and the environment.

When Will Shardiya Navratri 2026 Begin?

According to the Panchang, Shardiya Navratri will begin on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The festival will begin with Ghatasthapana, followed by the worship of Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. In Delhi, the Ghatasthapana Muhurat will be from 6:19 AM to 10:12 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be observed from 11:44 AM to 12:31 PM. The nine-day Navratri festival will conclude on October 20, 2026, with Vijayadashami.

Which Vehicle Will Goddess Durga Depart On?

According to traditional religious texts, the vehicle associated with Goddess Durga’s departure is determined by the weekday on which Navratri concludes. Shardiya Navratri 2026 will conclude on Tuesday, October 20. A traditional verse states that when the festival concludes on Tuesday or Saturday, the Goddess’s departure is associated with Charanayudh. In this tradition, Charanayudh is associated with a rooster or cock (kukuta). Therefore, according to this belief, Goddess Durga will depart on a rooster this year. The departure of the Goddess on a rooster is traditionally not considered auspicious. It is associated in religious interpretations with sorrow, conflicts, social unrest, mental disturbance and natural calamities. These are traditional religious interpretations and should not be considered definite predictions of future events.

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Why Will Goddess Durga Arrive On An Elephant?

The vehicle associated with Goddess Durga’s arrival is traditionally determined by the weekday on which Navratri begins. According to religious tradition, Goddess Durga arrives on an elephant (Gaja) when Navratri begins on a Sunday or Monday. Since Shardiya Navratri 2026 will begin on Sunday, October 11, Goddess Durga’s arrival will be associated with the elephant. A traditional verse describes the different vehicles associated with the Goddess’s arrival:

“Shashisure Gajarudha, Shanibhaume Turangame,

Gurushukre Cha Dolayam, Budhe Nauka Prakirtita.”

According to the traditional interpretation, Goddess Durga arrives on an elephant when Navratri begins on Sunday or Monday. If it begins on Tuesday or Saturday, the vehicle is traditionally considered a horse. Wednesday is associated with a boat, while Thursday and Friday are associated with a palanquin.

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What Does Goddess Durga’s Arrival On An Elephant Signify?

The elephant is traditionally regarded as a symbol of strength, stability, prosperity and rainfall. Therefore, Goddess Durga’s arrival on an elephant is considered an auspicious sign in religious tradition. It is associated with hopes for good rainfall, better agricultural production and prosperity. The traditional verse further associates the elephant with rainfall and abundance. However, these interpretations are part of religious belief and are not scientific predictions.

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Important Dates

Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 11, 2026, with Ghatasthapana and the worship of Goddess Shailputri. During the nine-day festival, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observe fasts and perform prayers according to their faith and traditions. Ashtami and Navami are considered particularly significant during Navratri. The festival will conclude on October 20 with Vijayadashami, which will also mark Dussehra and Durga Visarjan.

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