Low, Medium, Or High? Know Your Hair Porosity And The Right Care Routine For Healthier Strands

Healthy hair does not happen by chance. It requires attention, patience, and most importantly, understanding. Many people invest in expensive shampoos, masks, and serums, yet still struggle with dryness, frizz, or breakage. The reason often lies in one simple factor, knowing your hair type beyond texture or thickness. Just as skincare depends on understanding whether your skin is oily, dry, or combination, hair care begins with identifying what your hair truly needs.

Hair porosity tells you how well your hair absorbs and retains moisture. Once you understand it, choosing the right oils and products becomes far easier, and far more effective.

What Is Hair Porosity?

Hair porosity refers to your hair’s ability to absorb and hold moisture. This moisture can come from water, oils, or essential oils. In simple terms, it determines how easily moisture moves in and out of your hair shaft.

Porosity matters because it influences how your hair reacts to products and ingredients. Understanding this helps you decide whether your hair needs more hydration, more moisture retention, or a balanced approach for healthy growth.

Types Of Hair Porosity

Hair porosity is generally divided into three categories: Low, Medium, and High. Each type behaves differently and requires specific care.

Low Porosity Hair

Low porosity hair has tightly closed cuticles. Because of this, moisture finds it difficult to penetrate the hair shaft. Water and oils often sit on the surface instead of absorbing quickly.

Best Oils for Low Porosity Hair: Lightweight oils work best because they can penetrate the tightly packed cuticles without weighing the hair down.

Argan oil

Jojoba oil

Rosemary Oil

Pumpkin Seed Oil

These oils absorb quickly and soften the hair without leaving a greasy layer on top. Since low porosity hair resists moisture, lighter formulations help ensure deeper penetration.

Medium Porosity Hair

Medium porosity hair maintains a healthy balance. It absorbs moisture fairly well and retains it without much difficulty. The cuticle layer is neither too tight nor too open.

Best Oils for Medium Porosity Hair: Balanced oils provide hydration while maintaining shine and softness.

Olive oil

Sweet almond oil

Grape Seed Oil

Kalonji Oil

These oils nourish the hair without overwhelming it. They add moisture and shine while keeping the strands manageable and healthy.

High Porosity Hair

High porosity hair has more open cuticles, often due to damage or over-processing. This allows moisture to enter quickly, but it also escapes just as fast. If your hair feels dry soon after washing or becomes frizzy easily, high porosity could be the reason.

Best Oils for High Porosity Hair: Heavier oils help seal in moisture and prevent rapid loss.

Coconut oil

Castor oil

Avocado oil

Olive oil

These rich oils create a protective layer that locks in hydration and reduces frizz. If using castor oil, mix it with coconut oil for better application and absorption.

