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English NewsLifestyleLooking For A High Protein Dinner? This Butter Garlic Chicken Packs 58g Of Protein In Just 472 Calories

Looking For A High Protein Dinner? This Butter Garlic Chicken Packs 58g Of Protein In Just 472 Calories

This high-protein butter garlic chicken recipe delivers 58g of protein and just 472 calories per serving, offering a flavourful alternative to plain grilled chicken for fitness-focused meals.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This recipe offers a tasty, high-protein alternative to chicken.
  • High-protein paneer creates creamy sauce, boosting nutritional value.
  • Each serving provides 58g protein, aiding muscle gain, recovery.
  • Recipe offers ingredient control for high-protein diets.

You don't have to settle for another dish of simple grilled chicken in order to consume adequate protein. This recipe for Butter Garlic Chicken might be worth adding to your weekly plan if you're searching for a tasty and nutritious supper. The recipe, which was posted on Instagram by digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan, offers approximately 58g of protein, 472 calories, 17g of carbs, and 16g of fat per serving. This makes it a desirable choice for people who want to gain muscle, aid in recuperation or just have a filling, high-protein meal without consuming too many calories.

Lean chicken breast and a creamy garlic sauce made with high-protein paneer rather than heavy cream are combined in this dish. The end product is a rich, buttery dish that offers a healthier take on a traditional comfort dinner by striking a balance between flavour and nutrition.

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Ingredients For Butter Chicken And Sauce

The ingredients for the butter chicken are 400g boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized cubes and then 2 tbsp cornflour, ⅓ tsp baking soda, salt and black pepper according to its taste.1 tbsp of soy sauce and some cooking oil spray. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aathira Sethumadhavan (@aathirasethumadhavan)

For preparing the sauce 2 tbsp light butter, 8-10 garlic cloves finely chopped,1 green chilli, finely chopped, 1-2 tsp soy sauce, Chilli flakes to taste, A pinch of black pepper, 100g high-protein paneer blended with hot water into a smooth puree, ½ tsp honey, chopped spring onion greens or coriander leaves, ½ tsp fresh lemon juice and last but not the least salt according to your taste.

Method

Step 1:  Mix the chicken with the baking soda, soy sauce, cornflour, salt and black pepper. After fully mixing, let it marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2: Apply a thin layer of cooking oil spray to a nonstick pan. Place the chicken pieces in a single layer and cook until the inside is still tender but the outside is gently browned. Take it out of the pan and put it aside.

Step 3: Melt the light butter in the same pan and sauté the chopped garlic until aromatic.

Step 4: Add the black pepper, soy sauce, chilli flakes and chopped green chilli. Mix thoroughly to blend the flavours.

Step 5: Lower the heat and add the pureed paneer gradually. After adding the honey and salt, simmer slowly until the sauce is creamy and smooth.

Step 6: Put the cooked chicken back in the pan and toss until the garlic butter sauce coats each piece equally. Add some chopped coriander or spring onions to finish.

Step 7: Just before serving, take off the heat and whisk in the fresh lemon juice to enhance the flavours.

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Why This Recipe Stands Out

This version employs high-protein paneer to create a creamy texture while maintaining a very reasonable calorie count, in contrast to typical butter chicken recipes that frequently rely on cream. Garlic, soy sauce, chilli, and lemon juice create a layer of flavour without using too much oil or butter and chicken breast offers a significant amount of lean protein. 

Making meals at home gives those on a high-protein diet more control over the ingredients and serving sizes. This recipe can be made into a well-balanced lunch or dinner by serving it with rice, sauteed greens or steamed vegetables.



Frequently Asked Questions

What are the nutritional benefits of this Butter Garlic Chicken recipe?

This recipe offers approximately 58g of protein, 472 calories, 17g of carbs, and 16g of fat per serving. It is ideal for those looking to gain muscle, aid recuperation, or enjoy a filling high-protein meal.

How does this Butter Garlic Chicken recipe stand out from traditional versions?

Unlike traditional recipes, this version uses high-protein paneer blended with hot water to create a creamy sauce instead of heavy cream. This makes it a healthier take while maintaining a reasonable calorie count.

What are the main ingredients for the Butter Garlic Chicken and its sauce?

The main ingredients for the chicken are boneless breast, cornflour, baking soda, salt, pepper, and soy sauce. For the sauce, light butter, chopped garlic, green chili, soy sauce, and high-protein paneer puree are used.

What can this Butter Garlic Chicken be served with to make a complete meal?

This recipe can be made into a well-balanced lunch or dinner. It pairs well with rice, sautéed greens, or steamed vegetables.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Recipes Healthy Eating High-Protein Meals
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