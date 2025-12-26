Looking Back 2025: As the year comes to a close, we revisit the 10 viral and trending moments that captured the world's attention. From the spiritual grandeur of Maha Kumbh and the political shockwaves of Trump’s second inauguration to the AI video revolution and India’s Champions Trophy heroics discover the stories that defined our social media feeds. Relive the year 2025 on ABP News.

1. Maha Kumbh: Faith, Millions And Digital Snan

The Maha Kumbh in 2025 wasn’t just a religious gathering. It became a living, breathing social media phenomenon. Millions of pilgrims converged on sacred riverbanks, while billions more watched from their phones. Drones captured seas of saffron, glowing diyas reflected across waters, and viral reels transformed centuries-old rituals into trending content. Influencers, sadhus, foreign visitors, and first-time devotees all documented their journeys, turning faith into a digital festival. Mahakumbh Digital Snan was also a viral trend at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 where a man offered virtual holy dips by immersing devotees’ printed photos in the Triveni Sangam for a fee.

2. Trump’s Second Inauguration: A Political Earthquake

Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2025 sent shockwaves across the globe. Supporters celebrated, critics erupted, and the internet did what it does best, magnified every moment. From viral clips of the oath ceremony to meme-driven political commentary, the event dominated digital discourse for weeks. International leaders reacted in real time, stock markets fluctuated, and social media became a battleground of opinions. Whether viewed as a comeback story or a political reckoning, Trump’s second inauguration wasn’t just news, it was a cultural event that defined the year’s political tone.

3. India’s Champions Trophy Triumph: A Nation Roars

When India lifted the Champions Trophy, the nation erupted. Streets filled with celebration, phone screens flooded with victory reels, and every boundary replayed endlessly. From dressing-room videos to tearful fan reactions, the triumph transcended sport. Cricket once again proved it is India’s emotional heartbeat. For days, timelines were painted in tricolour pride. Heroes were crowned. Legends were reborn. 2025’s most joyful digital wave belonged firmly to Indian cricket.

4. Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

What should have been a harmless concert clip turned into one of the year’s most explosive scandals. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s awkward jumbotron moment triggered rumours, resignations, heartbreak, and an avalanche of memes. The internet dissected every frame, turning a few seconds of footage into months of viral content. It was a sobering reminder of how quickly public moments become permanent digital history.

5. The 6–7 Madness: A Word Without Meaning

No one fully understood it, and that’s exactly why “6–7” ruled the internet. Pronounced “six seven,” not “sixty-seven,” the phrase became a burst of chaotic energy across TikTok and Reels. Its popularity grew so unstoppable that Dictionary.com named it 2025’s Word of the Year, calling it “a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means.” A meme without logic, yet filled with joy, perfectly summarising the internet itself.

6. AI Took Over Creativity: Ghibli And Nano Banana

In 2025, artificial intelligence didn’t just assist creativity, it redefined it. Everyday photos were transformed into cinematic dreamscapes as ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli–style portraits swept across social media, giving ordinary moments a soft, hand-painted, anime-inspired charm. At the same time, Google Gemini’s Nano Banana trend took over timelines by converting people into ultra-realistic 3D toy figurines, complete with glossy textures and collectible-style packaging. Bollywood fans pushed the movement even further. The now-viral red-saree cinematic portraits blended AI with classic Hindi film aesthetics, producing images that looked like movie posters from another era.

7. Katy Perry Goes To Space

In April 2025, pop star Katy Perry found herself at the centre of one of the internet’s most surreal cultural moments after joining Blue Origin’s all-female space flight alongside Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn and Amanda Nguyen. While the mission itself was historic, what truly captured public attention was Perry’s perfectly timed act of promotion, revealing her Lifetimes tour setlist while floating in zero gravity inside the capsule. The clip raced across social platforms within minutes. Some viewers hailed it as iconic showmanship, others mocked the short duration of the trip and the attempt to frame the launch as a feminist milestone. Memes erupted, satire followed, and the phrase “even in orbit, promo never sleeps” became the year’s running joke.

8. Zohran Mamdani’s Rise: “That’s My Mayor”

Zohran Mamdani may officially be the mayor of New York, but in 2025 he became something far bigger, the internet’s mayor. As clips of his speeches on housing, Gaza, and everyday cost-of-living struggles spread across social media, millions connected with his calm, principled and unusually human political tone. The phrase “That’s my mayor” quickly became a digital slogan, shared by people across the United States and beyond. What added a deeper layer to Mamdani’s global appeal was his strong connection to India. Born to Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani, his South Asian roots resonated strongly with audiences in India and the diaspora.

9. Louvre Crown Jewels Heist

In one of the most audacious art crimes of modern times, the world-famous Louvre Museum was thrown into shock after thieves pulled off a lightning-fast daylight robbery, escaping with royal artefacts. According to security footage, three men entered the museum in front of visitors, calmly approached a glass display case containing priceless jewels linked to Napoleon and Empress Eugénie, and began cutting through the protective barrier. The footage spread rapidly online, and the incident felt unreal, more like a blockbuster heist film than a crime that had just unfolded in the heart of one of the world’s most protected museums.

10. Labubu Dolls: Cute, Creepy, And Unavoidable

In 2025, the internet fell under the strange spell of Labubu — the wide-eyed, mischievous collectible doll that was equal parts adorable and unsettling. What began as a niche designer toy quickly exploded into a full-blown global obsession after celebrities like Rihanna, Cher, Kim Kardashian, Lisa, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, and more were spotted attaching Labubu charms to their handbags. Overnight, Labubu transformed from a collector’s item into a cultural symbol. Queues formed outside pop-up stores, resale prices soared, and social feeds filled with unboxing videos and “Labubu hauls.” But the craze soon took a darker turn. Online conspiracy communities began linking the doll’s origins to Pazuzu, an ancient Mesopotamian demon, claiming the toys carried “demonic energy.” The rumours only fuelled its popularity