London's Thames Witnesses First Ganga Aarti As Thousands Gather In Greenwich | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom London hosted its first Ganga Aarti ceremony on Thames.

Thousands gathered for traditional Hindu prayer near Greenwich.

Ceremony respected Thames, keeping lamps strictly on land.

Event emphasized nature's gratitude and environmental responsibility.

Thousands of people gathered along London's River Thames on Sunday as the city hosted its first-ever Ganga Aarti, bringing a traditional Hindu ceremony of prayer, light and gratitude to the British capital. Organised by Chinmaya Mission UK with the Totally Thames festival, the event took place near the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. The ceremony was designed to reflect the spirit of the Ganga Aarti traditionally performed on the banks of the River Ganges in India. Spiritual leaders, Hindu organisations and members of South Asian and British Hindu communities attended the event, which organisers said was open to people from all backgrounds and cultures.

Ganga Aarti On The Thames

The ceremony, titled "Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light", recreated the atmosphere of a traditional Indian Ganga Aarti while adapting it to its London setting. The ritual featured prayers, devotional music, chants, and the offering of large, multi-tiered oil lamps. In Hindu tradition, Ganga Aarti is an expression of reverence towards the River Ganges, which is regarded as sacred and life-giving.

Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK, said, "For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life." "Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity," she added.

The event also formed part of Chinmaya Mission UK's 75-year journey of spiritual education, service and cultural outreach.

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Why Was The Ceremony Held On Land?

While the ritual was inspired by the ceremonies held beside the Ganges, organisers made sure that the Thames was not disturbed. The entire programme was conducted on land, with the ceremonial lamps kept along the riverbank rather than being placed or floated in the water. No material from the ritual was poured or released into the Thames.

A Chinmaya Mission UK spokesperson explained that the decision was intended to preserve the spirit of the tradition while respecting the local environment.

VIDEO | London: Ganga Aarti held on the Thames river for the first time.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/kFheqe98gw pic.twitter.com/07RAcK7hyV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed. That same principle extends across the event, with measures to minimise waste, reduce single-use plastics and ensure the site and surrounding environment are treated responsibly," the spokesperson said.

The organisers also highlighted environmental responsibility as an important part of the event, connecting the ceremony's message of gratitude for nature with practical efforts to reduce waste.

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Ganga Aarti Meets Totally Thames Festival

The London ceremony was held in collaboration with Totally Thames, an annual festival dedicated to the River Thames through arts, heritage, education and environmental activities. The festival has been running since 1997. For Chinmaya Mission UK, the event provided an opportunity to take an important Hindu cultural tradition to a new setting while bringing together people from different communities.

"Reverence for nature is not simply an additional theme of Ganga Aarti. The ceremony itself is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, honoured in Hindu tradition as sacred, life-giving and sustaining," a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson said.

The mission also stressed that the message of the ceremony extends beyond religious practice. "At its heart, Ganga Aarti reminds us not to take the natural world for granted. Gratitude towards nature should be expressed not only through prayer but also through the care and responsibility with which we treat the environment around us," Chinmaya Mission UK said.

The first Ganga Aarti on the Thames thus combined religious tradition, cultural outreach and an environmental message, drawing thousands to London's historic riverside for the occasion.