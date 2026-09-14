India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleLondon's Thames Witnesses First Ganga Aarti As Thousands Gather In Greenwich | WATCH

London's Thames Witnesses First Ganga Aarti As Thousands Gather In Greenwich | WATCH

London witnessed its first-ever Ganga Aarti on the banks of the River Thames, with thousands gathering at Greenwich for prayers, chants, and the traditional offering of lamps.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • London hosted its first Ganga Aarti ceremony on Thames.
  • Thousands gathered for traditional Hindu prayer near Greenwich.
  • Ceremony respected Thames, keeping lamps strictly on land.
  • Event emphasized nature's gratitude and environmental responsibility.

Thousands of people gathered along London's River Thames on Sunday as the city hosted its first-ever Ganga Aarti, bringing a traditional Hindu ceremony of prayer, light and gratitude to the British capital. Organised by Chinmaya Mission UK with the Totally Thames festival, the event took place near the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. The ceremony was designed to reflect the spirit of the Ganga Aarti traditionally performed on the banks of the River Ganges in India. Spiritual leaders, Hindu organisations and members of South Asian and British Hindu communities attended the event, which organisers said was open to people from all backgrounds and cultures.

Ganga Aarti On The Thames

The ceremony, titled "Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light", recreated the atmosphere of a traditional Indian Ganga Aarti while adapting it to its London setting. The ritual featured prayers, devotional music, chants, and the offering of large, multi-tiered oil lamps. In Hindu tradition, Ganga Aarti is an expression of reverence towards the River Ganges, which is regarded as sacred and life-giving.

Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK, said, "For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life." "Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity," she added.

The event also formed part of Chinmaya Mission UK's 75-year journey of spiritual education, service and cultural outreach.

ALSO READ | Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance

Why Was The Ceremony Held On Land?

While the ritual was inspired by the ceremonies held beside the Ganges, organisers made sure that the Thames was not disturbed. The entire programme was conducted on land, with the ceremonial lamps kept along the riverbank rather than being placed or floated in the water. No material from the ritual was poured or released into the Thames.

A Chinmaya Mission UK spokesperson explained that the decision was intended to preserve the spirit of the tradition while respecting the local environment.

"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed. That same principle extends across the event, with measures to minimise waste, reduce single-use plastics and ensure the site and surrounding environment are treated responsibly," the spokesperson said.

The organisers also highlighted environmental responsibility as an important part of the event, connecting the ceremony's message of gratitude for nature with practical efforts to reduce waste.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH

Ganga Aarti Meets Totally Thames Festival

The London ceremony was held in collaboration with Totally Thames, an annual festival dedicated to the River Thames through arts, heritage, education and environmental activities. The festival has been running since 1997. For Chinmaya Mission UK, the event provided an opportunity to take an important Hindu cultural tradition to a new setting while bringing together people from different communities.

"Reverence for nature is not simply an additional theme of Ganga Aarti. The ceremony itself is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, honoured in Hindu tradition as sacred, life-giving and sustaining," a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson said.

The mission also stressed that the message of the ceremony extends beyond religious practice. "At its heart, Ganga Aarti reminds us not to take the natural world for granted. Gratitude towards nature should be expressed not only through prayer but also through the care and responsibility with which we treat the environment around us," Chinmaya Mission UK said.

The first Ganga Aarti on the Thames thus combined religious tradition, cultural outreach and an environmental message, drawing thousands to London's historic riverside for the occasion.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Ganga Aarti on the Thames event?

It was London's first-ever traditional Hindu ceremony of prayer, light, and gratitude, recreating the spirit of Ganga Aarti from India. It brought together various communities for a shared moment of unity.

Who organized the first Ganga Aarti on the Thames?

The event was organized by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the Totally Thames festival. It was part of Chinmaya Mission UK's 75-year journey of spiritual education.

How was the Ganga Aarti ceremony adapted for the River Thames?

The entire ceremony was conducted on land, with ceremonial lamps placed along the riverbank. No materials were released into the Thames to ensure the river remained undisturbed.

Why was the Ganga Aarti ceremony held on land instead of in the River Thames?

Organizers held the ceremony on land to preserve the tradition's spirit while respecting the local environment. This ensured the Thames was not disturbed and waste was minimized.

What was the main message conveyed by the Ganga Aarti on the Thames?

The ceremony's main message was gratitude towards nature, reminding people not to take the natural world for granted. It stressed that gratitude should be expressed through prayer and responsible environmental care.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
River Thames Ganga Aarti London Ganga Aarti On Thames London Ganga Aarti Chinmaya Mission UK Totally Thames Old Royal Naval College
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance
Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance
Lifestyle
Ayam Cemani Eggs Cost Up To Rs 3,000 Each? Know Why These Eggs Are So Expensive
Ayam Cemani Eggs Cost Up To Rs 3,000 Each? Know Why These Eggs Are So Expensive
Lifestyle
Puri Sand Artist Creates Lord Ganesha Artwork Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH
Puri Sand Artist Creates Lord Ganesha Artwork Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH
Lifestyle
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Iran War: Trump’s economic war on Iran threatens to trigger a wider global confrontation
India-China Border: China reduces troop deployment along LAC after BRICS summit
Mussoorie Traffic: Weekend tourist rush triggers several-kilometre-long traffic jam
Eighth Asia Cup Title: PM Modi hails women’s team for confidence, consistency and sportsmanship
Pali Accident: Two trailers collide head-on, driver burnt alive in massive fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget