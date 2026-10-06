Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Banquet prominently featured diverse Kashmiri, Ladakhi culinary traditions.

Murmu highlighted strong India-Switzerland ties, shared values, cooperation.

Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin was treated to a rich showcase of Indian cuisine, with Kashmiri flavours taking centre stage at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening. The specially curated menu brought together traditional dishes, breads, desserts and beverages from Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Kashmiri Delicacies Featured On The Menu

The dinner featured some of Kashmir’s best-known culinary specialities, including Kanna Guchh Pulao, khatte baingan, also known as Tsok Wangun, and the traditional Sheermal roti.

The dessert spread continued the Kashmiri theme with phirni and shufta, offering guests a selection of rich and traditional sweet treats.

The meal was paired with traditional beverages, including aromatic Kashmiri Kahwa and Gur Chai from Ladakh, adding another regional touch to the evening’s culinary experience.

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President Murmu Hosts Guy Parmelin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Guy Parmelin arrived in India on Monday for a visit scheduled from October 5 to October 7.

Welcoming the Swiss President, Droupadi Murmu highlighted the warm and cordial ties between India and Switzerland. She said the relationship is built on shared values of democracy and the rule of law, with cooperation extending across trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, culture and people-to-people contacts.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet dinner in honour of Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, and First Lady Caroline Parmelin at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday night.

How To Make Kanna Guchh Pulao

Kanna Guchh Pulao is a fragrant rice preparation that can be recreated at home with aromatic spices, rice and mushrooms.

Ingredients:

Basmati rice

Dried or fresh mushrooms

Onion, thinly sliced

Ghee or oil

Cinnamon

Green cardamom

Cloves

Bay leaf

Salt

Water or stock

Method:

Wash and soak the basmati rice for around 20 minutes.

Clean and prepare the mushrooms.

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and bay leaf.

Add sliced onions and cook until lightly golden.

Add the mushrooms and sauté briefly.

Drain the rice and add it to the pan, gently mixing it with the mushrooms and spices.

Add water or stock and salt, then bring it to a boil.

Cover and cook on low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed.

Allow the pulao to rest for a few minutes before fluffing it gently with a fork.

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How To Make Kashmiri Shufta

Shufta is a traditional Kashmiri sweet made with a combination of dried fruits, nuts and aromatic spices. It makes for a rich dessert, particularly suited to festive meals.

Ingredients:

Almonds

Cashews

Walnuts

Raisins

Dried coconut

Sugar

Ghee

Saffron

Cardamom

A small amount of water

Method: