President Droupadi Murmu hosted Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin and First Lady Caroline Parmelin at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin Gets A Taste Of Kashmir With Kanna Guchh, Shufta And More At President Murmu's Dinner
President Murmu’s dinner for Swiss President Guy Parmelin featured Kashmiri specialities including Kanna Guchh Pulao, Shufta, Kahwa and more.
- President Murmu hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- Banquet prominently featured diverse Kashmiri, Ladakhi culinary traditions.
- Murmu highlighted strong India-Switzerland ties, shared values, cooperation.
Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin was treated to a rich showcase of Indian cuisine, with Kashmiri flavours taking centre stage at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening. The specially curated menu brought together traditional dishes, breads, desserts and beverages from Kashmir and Ladakh.
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Kashmiri Delicacies Featured On The Menu
The dinner featured some of Kashmir’s best-known culinary specialities, including Kanna Guchh Pulao, khatte baingan, also known as Tsok Wangun, and the traditional Sheermal roti.
The dessert spread continued the Kashmiri theme with phirni and shufta, offering guests a selection of rich and traditional sweet treats.
The meal was paired with traditional beverages, including aromatic Kashmiri Kahwa and Gur Chai from Ladakh, adding another regional touch to the evening’s culinary experience.
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President Murmu Hosts Guy Parmelin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Guy Parmelin arrived in India on Monday for a visit scheduled from October 5 to October 7.
Welcoming the Swiss President, Droupadi Murmu highlighted the warm and cordial ties between India and Switzerland. She said the relationship is built on shared values of democracy and the rule of law, with cooperation extending across trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, culture and people-to-people contacts.
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet dinner in honour of Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, and First Lady Caroline Parmelin at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday night.
How To Make Kanna Guchh Pulao
Kanna Guchh Pulao is a fragrant rice preparation that can be recreated at home with aromatic spices, rice and mushrooms.
Ingredients:
- Basmati rice
- Dried or fresh mushrooms
- Onion, thinly sliced
- Ghee or oil
- Cinnamon
- Green cardamom
- Cloves
- Bay leaf
- Salt
- Water or stock
Method:
- Wash and soak the basmati rice for around 20 minutes.
- Clean and prepare the mushrooms.
- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and bay leaf.
- Add sliced onions and cook until lightly golden.
- Add the mushrooms and sauté briefly.
- Drain the rice and add it to the pan, gently mixing it with the mushrooms and spices.
- Add water or stock and salt, then bring it to a boil.
- Cover and cook on low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed.
- Allow the pulao to rest for a few minutes before fluffing it gently with a fork.
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How To Make Kashmiri Shufta
Shufta is a traditional Kashmiri sweet made with a combination of dried fruits, nuts and aromatic spices. It makes for a rich dessert, particularly suited to festive meals.
Ingredients:
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Walnuts
- Raisins
- Dried coconut
- Sugar
- Ghee
- Saffron
- Cardamom
- A small amount of water
Method:
- Soak the nuts briefly if needed, then drain and prepare them.
- Heat ghee in a pan and lightly fry the nuts and dried fruits.
- Add sugar and a little water, stirring until the mixture begins to form a light syrup.
- Add saffron and cardamom.
- Cook briefly until the ingredients are coated in the sweet mixture.
- Serve warm as a traditional-style Kashmiri dessert.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who hosted the Swiss Confederation President?
What type of cuisine was showcased at the banquet?
The banquet featured a rich showcase of Indian cuisine, with Kashmiri and Ladakhi flavours taking centre stage. The menu included traditional dishes, breads, desserts, and beverages.
Which specific Kashmiri dishes were served at the dinner?
The dinner featured Kanna Guchh Pulao, khatte baingan (Tsok Wangun), and Sheermal roti. Desserts included phirni and shufta, alongside Kashmiri Kahwa.
How are the ties between India and Switzerland characterized?
President Droupadi Murmu described the ties as warm and cordial, built on shared values of democracy and the rule of law. Cooperation extends across trade, science, and culture.