India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleKashmir Women 'Home Chefs' Get Platform To Showcase Talent, Explore Food Ventures

Kashmir Women 'Home Chefs' Get Platform To Showcase Talent, Explore Food Ventures

Kashmir’s women home chefs showcased their culinary skills at a Srinagar competition, gaining recognition and exploring opportunities to launch food ventures, including cloud kitchens.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Competition promotes Kashmiri cuisine, entrepreneurship, and skill recognition.

Srinagar: Women home chefs in Kashmir got an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and explore opportunities to turn their passion for cooking into businesses at the finale of the ‘Home Chef’ cooking competition in Srinagar. Organised by Dhara in collaboration with the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Srinagar, the finale was held at a private hotel in Zakura on the outskirts of the city. Six participants competed in a live cooking challenge.

According to the organisers, around 400-500 people registered for the competition. Of these, 12 participants qualified for the semi-finals, while six made it to the final round. The initiative aims to provide home chefs, particularly women, with a platform to gain recognition and explore opportunities such as starting food businesses and cloud kitchens.

ALSO READ | How To Keep Cut Coconut Fresh For Days? Try These Easy Storage Tips

Yasin Reshi, chef and faculty member at IHM Srinagar, said the competition was designed to give home cooks a larger platform to demonstrate their culinary abilities.

“HomeChef is taking place in Srinagar, and today we have the finals. There are six participants, and most of them are home chefs, specifically women. This platform was created to give home cooks a grand stage where they can showcase their skills and talent,” Reshi told ANI.

He said the competition also guides participants on starting their own food ventures. The first-prize winner will receive a scooter along with Rs 30,000 in cash, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Reshi also highlighted the potential for home-based food ventures in Srinagar, particularly because of the city's strong tourism sector. He said demand for hygienic, home-cooked food could create opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Reshi, a significant number of women enrol in degree and diploma courses at IHM Srinagar, with many later going on to establish their own food businesses.

Participant Andleeb said the competition offered women who primarily remain at home a chance to receive recognition for their culinary abilities. “This is a wonderful platform for women who are usually confined to their homes. They cook for everyone but often don't receive the appreciation or have a stage to showcase their talent,” she said.

ALSO READ | Can Gum Disease Increase Alzheimer's Risk? Study Finds Bacteria In Brain Tissue

Andleeb also said such initiatives could help promote authentic Kashmiri cuisine among tourists and encourage women to turn their culinary skills into professions. Another participant, Saima Paul, said the competition has been running for four years and has helped home-based women bring their creativity and skills to a wider audience.

She said such platforms not only create earning opportunities but also help women build confidence, gain recognition and become self-reliant. Paul added that greater recognition of Kashmir's culinary traditions could help the region establish its food heritage as a global brand.

Young contestant Mehak said the competition provided home chefs with an opportunity to learn, gain visibility and explore entrepreneurship. She said young women in Kashmir could use such platforms as a stepping stone to launch ventures such as cloud kitchens, particularly with the region's tourism potential.

The organisers said the competition was also aimed at promoting Kashmir's culinary traditions while encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their cooking skills into sustainable businesses. Chef Yasin said more such competitions would be organised in the future as part of pan-India programmes.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 08 Sep 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kashmiri Cuisine Kashmir Women Home Chefs Srinagar Home Chef Competition
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | 6 Best Places To Visit Near Neem Kainchi Dham
Budget Traveller | 6 Best Places To Visit Near Neem Kainchi Dham
Lifestyle
International Literacy Day 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? Know History And India's 5 Most Literate States
International Literacy Day 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? Know History And India's 5 Most Literate States
Lifestyle
Kalia Dalana Ekadashi: Devotees Gather At Puri Jagannath Temple For Mangala Alati
Kalia Dalana Ekadashi: Devotees Gather At Puri Jagannath Temple For Mangala Alati
Lifestyle
Somnath Temple Sees Massive Devotee Rush On Last Monday Of Sawan; Grand Palki Yatra Held | WATCH
Somnath Temple Sees Massive Devotee Rush On Last Monday Of Sawan; Grand Palki Yatra Held | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: MCD Suspends 5 Officials Over Delhi Saty Niketan Building Collapse Tragedy
Delhi Satya Niketan Collapse: Basement Construction Raises Safety & Accountability Questions
Delhi Building Collapse: 10 Police Teams Search for Owner Hari Ram Bansal, Structural Safety Questions Rise
Delhi Building Collapse: South Campus Students Protest, Demand Justice and Accountability
Delhi Rescue Update: 12 Pulled From Satya Niketan Debris, NDRF Operation May Continue All Day
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget