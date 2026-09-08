Kashmir Women 'Home Chefs' Get Platform To Showcase Talent, Explore Food Ventures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Competition promotes Kashmiri cuisine, entrepreneurship, and skill recognition.

Srinagar: Women home chefs in Kashmir got an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and explore opportunities to turn their passion for cooking into businesses at the finale of the ‘Home Chef’ cooking competition in Srinagar. Organised by Dhara in collaboration with the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Srinagar, the finale was held at a private hotel in Zakura on the outskirts of the city. Six participants competed in a live cooking challenge.

According to the organisers, around 400-500 people registered for the competition. Of these, 12 participants qualified for the semi-finals, while six made it to the final round. The initiative aims to provide home chefs, particularly women, with a platform to gain recognition and explore opportunities such as starting food businesses and cloud kitchens.

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Yasin Reshi, chef and faculty member at IHM Srinagar, said the competition was designed to give home cooks a larger platform to demonstrate their culinary abilities.

“HomeChef is taking place in Srinagar, and today we have the finals. There are six participants, and most of them are home chefs, specifically women. This platform was created to give home cooks a grand stage where they can showcase their skills and talent,” Reshi told ANI.

He said the competition also guides participants on starting their own food ventures. The first-prize winner will receive a scooter along with Rs 30,000 in cash, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Reshi also highlighted the potential for home-based food ventures in Srinagar, particularly because of the city's strong tourism sector. He said demand for hygienic, home-cooked food could create opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Reshi, a significant number of women enrol in degree and diploma courses at IHM Srinagar, with many later going on to establish their own food businesses.

Participant Andleeb said the competition offered women who primarily remain at home a chance to receive recognition for their culinary abilities. “This is a wonderful platform for women who are usually confined to their homes. They cook for everyone but often don't receive the appreciation or have a stage to showcase their talent,” she said.

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Andleeb also said such initiatives could help promote authentic Kashmiri cuisine among tourists and encourage women to turn their culinary skills into professions. Another participant, Saima Paul, said the competition has been running for four years and has helped home-based women bring their creativity and skills to a wider audience.

She said such platforms not only create earning opportunities but also help women build confidence, gain recognition and become self-reliant. Paul added that greater recognition of Kashmir's culinary traditions could help the region establish its food heritage as a global brand.

Young contestant Mehak said the competition provided home chefs with an opportunity to learn, gain visibility and explore entrepreneurship. She said young women in Kashmir could use such platforms as a stepping stone to launch ventures such as cloud kitchens, particularly with the region's tourism potential.

The organisers said the competition was also aimed at promoting Kashmir's culinary traditions while encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their cooking skills into sustainable businesses. Chef Yasin said more such competitions would be organised in the future as part of pan-India programmes.