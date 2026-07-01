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English NewsLifestyleKareena Kapoor's Dietitian Shares 3 Simple Rules For Healthy Weight Loss: 'Eat Chicken, Rice...'

Kareena Kapoor's Dietitian Shares 3 Simple Rules For Healthy Weight Loss: 'Eat Chicken, Rice...'

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says healthy weight loss isn't about crash diets or viral food trends. Here are 3 straightforward guidelines for healthy weight loss.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diwekar advocates gradual weight loss, preserving muscle and bone density.
  • Embrace traditional, balanced Indian meals for daily, affordable nutrition.
  • Avoid viral diet trends; trust consistent healthy habits instead.

Finding evidence-based advice has become more difficult as social media is flooded with detox drinks, restrictive diets and "wonder" chemicals that promise quick weight loss. Sustainable weight management, according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan for years, is based on consistency rather than shortcuts.

Diwekar recently shared three straightforward guidelines for healthy weight loss on Instagram, urging individuals to prioritise long-term wellbeing above drastic changes. Her recommendations are consistent with those of prominent public health organisations that favour gradual lifestyle modifications over rigorous dieting.

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Don't Aim For Quick Results

Instead of focusing on quick adjustments on the scale, Diwekar says that healthy weight loss should focus on losing 5–10 per cent of body weight over time. She explained that slow and steady progress is far more beneficial because it allows people to lose weight while maintaining muscle strength, immunity and bone density, all of which are essential for long-term health.

The UK National Health Service (NHS), which notes that crash diets frequently fail to deliver lasting results and may increase the likelihood of regaining lost weight, supports this advice by recommending gradual weight loss through balanced food and regular exercise.

Include Staple Foods In Your Diet

Diwekar urges people to embrace traditional meals that have fed generations instead of rejecting staple foods. She highlighted dishes such as dal-rice, idli, dosa and other regional Indian dishes, describing them as naturally balanced combinations of carbohydrates, protein, fibre and essential micronutrients. 

Diwekar claims that these meals are suitable for daily living rather than temporary diets because they are inexpensive, simple to prepare, and easy to digest. Her approach accords with guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), which advocates diets centred on whole grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables and minimally processed foods to improve general health and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Stay Away From Viral Diet Trends

Diwekar also advised against using social media trends as a source of weight-loss guidance. She noted that people are always looking for the next quick fix because today's "magic ingredient" is sometimes replaced within weeks by another viral trend. Instead, she emphasised that "the magic is in the process", encouraging people to trust consistent healthy habits rather than viral reels, detoxes or instant cures. 

In a similar vein, the British Dietetic Association (BDA) cautions consumers about following internet diet trends, pointing out that many of them lack scientific backing and could raise the risk of nutritional shortages or disordered eating patterns.

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Healthy Weight Loss Is About Lifestyle, Not Restriction

Medical experts agree that good weight management depends on more than calorie counting. Maintaining a healthy weight requires regular exercise, enough sleep, stress reduction and a balanced diet. Additionally, since these are more likely to become permanent habits, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises adopting incremental lifestyle adjustments and setting reasonable goals.

Diwekar's advice serves as a reminder that cutting your favourite foods or adhering to every online fad is not necessary for good weight loss. Instead, establishing long-lasting routines, consuming wholesome home-cooked meals, and exercising patience throughout the process are far more likely to produce long-lasting health advantages than any temporary solution.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rujuta Diwekar's main approach to weight management?

Rujuta Diwekar emphasizes sustainable weight management based on consistency rather than quick fixes or restrictive diets. She advocates for long-term well-being over drastic changes.

What kind of weight loss does Rujuta Diwekar recommend?

She advises aiming for sustainable weight loss, focusing on losing 5–10% of body weight over time. This gradual approach helps maintain muscle strength, immunity, and bone density.

Why does Rujuta Diwekar suggest embracing traditional foods?

Diwekar encourages people to eat traditional meals like dal-rice or idli because they are naturally balanced with carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and micronutrients. These foods are inexpensive, easy to prepare, and suitable for daily living.

What is Diwekar's view on viral diet trends?

She strongly advises against following social media weight-loss trends or looking for quick fixes. Diwekar believes that 'the magic is in the process' of consistent healthy habits.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Weight Loss Nutrition Healthy Lifestyle Rujuta Diwekar
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