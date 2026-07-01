Kareena Kapoor's Dietitian Shares 3 Simple Rules For Healthy Weight Loss: 'Eat Chicken, Rice...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwekar advocates gradual weight loss, preserving muscle and bone density.

Embrace traditional, balanced Indian meals for daily, affordable nutrition.

Avoid viral diet trends; trust consistent healthy habits instead.

Finding evidence-based advice has become more difficult as social media is flooded with detox drinks, restrictive diets and "wonder" chemicals that promise quick weight loss. Sustainable weight management, according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan for years, is based on consistency rather than shortcuts.

Diwekar recently shared three straightforward guidelines for healthy weight loss on Instagram, urging individuals to prioritise long-term wellbeing above drastic changes. Her recommendations are consistent with those of prominent public health organisations that favour gradual lifestyle modifications over rigorous dieting.

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Don't Aim For Quick Results

Instead of focusing on quick adjustments on the scale, Diwekar says that healthy weight loss should focus on losing 5–10 per cent of body weight over time. She explained that slow and steady progress is far more beneficial because it allows people to lose weight while maintaining muscle strength, immunity and bone density, all of which are essential for long-term health.

The UK National Health Service (NHS), which notes that crash diets frequently fail to deliver lasting results and may increase the likelihood of regaining lost weight, supports this advice by recommending gradual weight loss through balanced food and regular exercise.

Include Staple Foods In Your Diet

Diwekar urges people to embrace traditional meals that have fed generations instead of rejecting staple foods. She highlighted dishes such as dal-rice, idli, dosa and other regional Indian dishes, describing them as naturally balanced combinations of carbohydrates, protein, fibre and essential micronutrients.

Diwekar claims that these meals are suitable for daily living rather than temporary diets because they are inexpensive, simple to prepare, and easy to digest. Her approach accords with guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), which advocates diets centred on whole grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables and minimally processed foods to improve general health and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Stay Away From Viral Diet Trends

Diwekar also advised against using social media trends as a source of weight-loss guidance. She noted that people are always looking for the next quick fix because today's "magic ingredient" is sometimes replaced within weeks by another viral trend. Instead, she emphasised that "the magic is in the process", encouraging people to trust consistent healthy habits rather than viral reels, detoxes or instant cures.

In a similar vein, the British Dietetic Association (BDA) cautions consumers about following internet diet trends, pointing out that many of them lack scientific backing and could raise the risk of nutritional shortages or disordered eating patterns.

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Healthy Weight Loss Is About Lifestyle, Not Restriction

Medical experts agree that good weight management depends on more than calorie counting. Maintaining a healthy weight requires regular exercise, enough sleep, stress reduction and a balanced diet. Additionally, since these are more likely to become permanent habits, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises adopting incremental lifestyle adjustments and setting reasonable goals.

Diwekar's advice serves as a reminder that cutting your favourite foods or adhering to every online fad is not necessary for good weight loss. Instead, establishing long-lasting routines, consuming wholesome home-cooked meals, and exercising patience throughout the process are far more likely to produce long-lasting health advantages than any temporary solution.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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