Kangana Ranaut’s Elegant 15K Saree Look Is Every Fashion Lover’s Summer Moodboard

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana promoted

She wore ivory saree, Amaris pearl necklace, Jimmy Choo footwear.

Retro styling completed her look; film covers 26/11 attacks.

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut knows how to make a statement without trying too hard. While promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, scheduled to release on June 12, 2026, the actor stepped out in a saree look that balanced classic charm with modern styling. Known for supporting Indian textiles and traditional dressing, Kangana picked a breezy ivory drape layered with bold prints and elegant jewellery. From her carefully chosen accessories to her polished beauty look, the entire ensemble reflected understated glamour with a strong nod to vintage Bollywood fashion.

Kangana Ranaut Saree Look

For a recent media interaction, Kangana opted for an ivory saree featuring a mix of polka dots and floral motifs. The drape came from The Silk Story and carried a price tag of Rs 15,500. Instead of leaning towards loud embellishments, the outfit stood out because of its relaxed yet refined appeal.

The combination of black polka dots with bright floral detailing added freshness to the overall silhouette, making it an ideal pick for summer events. The actor paired the saree with a matching cream blouse decorated with floral prints. Designed with a V-neckline in the front and a square-cut back, the sleeveless blouse complemented the drape without overpowering it.

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Statement Jewellery

Kangana elevated the simple saree with standout jewellery from Amaris. The centrepiece of her look was the Nizam’s Pearl Necklace, reportedly priced at Rs 13.63 lakh. Crafted with South Sea pearls and accented with polki and round diamonds, the necklace added a regal touch. She paired it with Savera Studs from the same label. Made using 18K gold, diamonds and pearls, the earrings reportedly cost Rs 6.73 lakh and blended seamlessly with the vintage-inspired aesthetic.

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Shoes That Completed The Look

For footwear, Kangana selected a pair of Toffee Suede Crossover Slingback shoes by Jimmy Choo. According to the brand’s official website, the heels retail at 675 euros, approximately Rs 73,836. The neutral shade worked well with the muted tones of her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Retro-Inspired Hair And Makeup

The actor’s hairstyle added a nostalgic Bollywood feel to the look. She wore her hair in a sleek high ponytail with softly curved ends, giving it a distinctly retro finish. Her makeup stayed polished and minimal. A matte base, soft blush, winged eyeliner, pink-toned eyeshadow and nude lips created a clean appearance. Subtle brown detailing below the lower lash line and French-tip nails completed the beauty look.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by the real events of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The story focuses on the courage shown by staff members at Cama Hospital, including nurses and ward boys, who protected hundreds of patients during the crisis. The film also stars Girija Oak, Amrutha Namdev, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey and Priya Berde.

Kangana’s latest appearance may have been for film promotions, but her carefully styled saree moment once again proved why classic Indian fashion continues to remain timeless.