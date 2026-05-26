Jessica Ghatak On Viral Childhood Singing Clip: ‘Did Not Mean To Be An Overnight Sensation’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Jessica Ghatak's childhood video went viral online.

The six-year-old clip of her singing garnered millions of views.

She is a Hindustani classical music research scholar.

A childhood video shared online has become a viral moment for 28-year-old singer Jessica Ghatak, who says she never intended to become an overnight internet sensation. Jessica recently took social media by storm after a clip of her singing “Mohe Bhool Gaye Sanwariya” resurfaced online, garnering millions of views and widespread appreciation.

Speaking to ABP Live, she clarified that the now-viral video dates back to her early years. “This was a video of me singing from when I was six years old. It was on DVD, and I just randomly one day decided to upload it on my social media. I did not mean to be an overnight sensation,” she said.

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Coming from a musically inclined family, Jessica credits her mother, Reeta Ghatak, as her first informal teacher, who nurtured her interest in music. Her early talent was recognised when she received the Sambhavna Award from Doordarshan Guwahati in 2005.

A dedicated student of music, Jessica is currently a research scholar at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy. She specialises in Hindustani classical music, with a particular inclination towards the semi-classical Thumri genre. Alongside her musical pursuits, Jessica also holds an MSc in Physics from Gauhati University.

From childhood talent to viral sensation, Jessica Ghatak’s musical journey continues to inspire many.

Rooted In Classical Music

She has trained under some of India’s foremost Hindustani classical vocalists, including Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty and Brajeswar Mukherjee at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy. She also credits noted Assamese singer-composer Jiten Basumatary for shaping her musical journey.

“Music has always been my first love,” said Jessica, who remains grounded despite now being an internet sensation. Her viral video has also caught the attention of leading playback singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Palak Muchhal, and Antara Nandy.

When asked whether she would consider commercial music projects if approached by a leading composer, Jessica Ghatak said she has not actively thought about that path. “I love music, but I haven’t really considered anything like that. My focus has always been on pursuing my passion. I would also like to share my knowledge and perhaps teach,” she said.

From a nostalgic childhood recording to now being recognised, Jessica’s journey shows how rediscovered talent can strike a chord across generations, even in today’s digital landscape-particularly at a time when conversations around AI-generated music and auto-tune are increasingly shaping the industry.

She also spoke about the disciplined foundation of her training and the conscious decision to stay away from early fame. “Growing up, my Guruji thought it best to restrict me from the distractions of early fame. That’s why I didn’t do many shows or seek the limelight. Early fame can distract a child, he believed, and I wanted to stay focused on my pure love for music,” she added.