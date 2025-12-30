January 2026 Calendar: Check Out The Full List Of Festivals, Important Days, And Events In Coming Month
Here is the complete list of January 2026 festivals, important days, national holidays and key events in India, including Republic Day, Lohri and major global observances.
As the new year approaches, January 2026 brings with it a packed calendar of festivals, national observances and international awareness days. The first month of the year blends cultural celebrations, days of national pride and global causes, offering many moments to reflect, celebrate and participate. From harvest festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal to significant days such as Republic Day and Indian Army Day, January sets a meaningful tone for the year ahead.
Alongside religious and cultural events, January 2026 also highlights important social, educational and health-related observances, including Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day and World Hindi Day. Here is a complete list of festivals, important days and key events in January 2026, along with their dates and days.
January 2026 Festivals, Important Days And Events
January 1 (Thursday):
- New Year’s Day
- Global Family Day
January 2 (Friday):
- World Introvert Day
January 3 (Saturday):
- Paush Purnima
- International Mind-Body Wellness Day
January 4 (Sunday):
- World Braille Day
January 5 (Monday):
- National Bird Day
January 6 (Tuesday):
- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
- World Day of War Orphans
January 7 (Wednesday):
- Mahayana New Year
January 8 (Thursday):
- African National Congress Foundation Day
- Earth’s Rotation Day
January 9 (Friday):
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day)
January 10 (Saturday):
- World Hindi Day
January 11 (Sunday):
- Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
- National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 12 (Monday):
- National Youth Day
January 13 (Tuesday):
- Lohri
January 14 (Wednesday):
- Makar Sankranti
- Shattila Ekadashi
January 15 (Thursday):
- Pongal
- Indian Army Day
- Voting for BMC Elections in Mumbai
January 16 (Friday):
- National Startup Day
- Counting of votes for BMC Elections
January 17 (Saturday):
- Benjamin Franklin Day
January 18 (Sunday):
- Magha Amavasya
January 19 (Monday):
- Kokborok Day
January 20 (Tuesday):
- Penguin Awareness Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day
January 21 (Wednesday):
- Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day
January 22 (Thursday):
- Weedless Wednesday
January 23 (Friday):
- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 24 (Saturday):
- National Girl Child Day
- International Day of Education
January 25 (Sunday):
- National Voters’ Day
- National Tourism Day
January 26 (Monday):
- Republic Day
- International Customs Day
January 27 (Tuesday):
- National Geographic Day
January 28 (Wednesday):
- Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai
- KM Cariappa Jayanti
January 29 (Thursday):
- Jaya Ekadashi
- Indian Newspaper Day
January 30 (Friday):
- Martyrs’ Day / Shaheed Diwas
- World Leprosy Day
January 31 (Saturday):
- International Zebra Day