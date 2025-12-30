As the new year approaches, January 2026 brings with it a packed calendar of festivals, national observances and international awareness days. The first month of the year blends cultural celebrations, days of national pride and global causes, offering many moments to reflect, celebrate and participate. From harvest festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal to significant days such as Republic Day and Indian Army Day, January sets a meaningful tone for the year ahead.

Alongside religious and cultural events, January 2026 also highlights important social, educational and health-related observances, including Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day and World Hindi Day. Here is a complete list of festivals, important days and key events in January 2026, along with their dates and days.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026: First Lunar Eclipse On Holi Day; These 3 Zodiac Signs Must Remain Cautious

January 2026 Festivals, Important Days And Events

January 1 (Thursday):

New Year’s Day

Global Family Day

January 2 (Friday):

World Introvert Day

January 3 (Saturday):

Paush Purnima

International Mind-Body Wellness Day

January 4 (Sunday):

World Braille Day

January 5 (Monday):

National Bird Day

January 6 (Tuesday):

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

World Day of War Orphans

January 7 (Wednesday):

Mahayana New Year

January 8 (Thursday):

African National Congress Foundation Day

Earth’s Rotation Day

January 9 (Friday):

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day)

January 10 (Saturday):

World Hindi Day

January 11 (Sunday):

Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 12 (Monday):

National Youth Day

January 13 (Tuesday):

Lohri

January 14 (Wednesday):

Makar Sankranti

Shattila Ekadashi

January 15 (Thursday):

Pongal

Indian Army Day

Voting for BMC Elections in Mumbai

January 16 (Friday):

National Startup Day

Counting of votes for BMC Elections

January 17 (Saturday):

Benjamin Franklin Day

January 18 (Sunday):

Magha Amavasya

January 19 (Monday):

Kokborok Day

January 20 (Tuesday):

Penguin Awareness Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 21 (Wednesday):

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day

January 22 (Thursday):

Weedless Wednesday

January 23 (Friday):

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 24 (Saturday):

National Girl Child Day

International Day of Education

January 25 (Sunday):

National Voters’ Day

National Tourism Day

January 26 (Monday):

Republic Day

International Customs Day

January 27 (Tuesday):

National Geographic Day

January 28 (Wednesday):

Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai

KM Cariappa Jayanti

January 29 (Thursday):

Jaya Ekadashi

Indian Newspaper Day

January 30 (Friday):

Martyrs’ Day / Shaheed Diwas

World Leprosy Day

January 31 (Saturday):

International Zebra Day