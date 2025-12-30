Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleJanuary 2026 Calendar: Check Out The Full List Of Festivals, Important Days, And Events In Coming Month

January 2026 Calendar: Check Out The Full List Of Festivals, Important Days, And Events In Coming Month

Here is the complete list of January 2026 festivals, important days, national holidays and key events in India, including Republic Day, Lohri and major global observances.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 02:44 PM (IST)

As the new year approaches, January 2026 brings with it a packed calendar of festivals, national observances and international awareness days. The first month of the year blends cultural celebrations, days of national pride and global causes, offering many moments to reflect, celebrate and participate. From harvest festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal to significant days such as Republic Day and Indian Army Day, January sets a meaningful tone for the year ahead.

Alongside religious and cultural events, January 2026 also highlights important social, educational and health-related observances, including Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day and World Hindi Day. Here is a complete list of festivals, important days and key events in January 2026, along with their dates and days.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026: First Lunar Eclipse On Holi Day; These 3 Zodiac Signs Must Remain Cautious

January 2026 Festivals, Important Days And Events

January 1 (Thursday):

  • New Year’s Day
  • Global Family Day

January 2 (Friday):

  • World Introvert Day

January 3 (Saturday):

  • Paush Purnima
  • International Mind-Body Wellness Day

January 4 (Sunday):

  • World Braille Day

January 5 (Monday):

  • National Bird Day

January 6 (Tuesday):

  • Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
  • World Day of War Orphans

January 7 (Wednesday):

  • Mahayana New Year

January 8 (Thursday):

  • African National Congress Foundation Day
  • Earth’s Rotation Day

January 9 (Friday):

  • Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day)

January 10 (Saturday):

  • World Hindi Day

January 11 (Sunday):

  • Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 12 (Monday):

  • National Youth Day

January 13 (Tuesday):

  • Lohri

January 14 (Wednesday):

  • Makar Sankranti
  • Shattila Ekadashi

January 15 (Thursday):

  • Pongal
  • Indian Army Day
  • Voting for BMC Elections in Mumbai

January 16 (Friday):

  • National Startup Day
  • Counting of votes for BMC Elections

January 17 (Saturday):

  • Benjamin Franklin Day

January 18 (Sunday):

  • Magha Amavasya

January 19 (Monday):

  • Kokborok Day

January 20 (Tuesday):

  • Penguin Awareness Day
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 21 (Wednesday):

  • Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day

January 22 (Thursday):

  • Weedless Wednesday

January 23 (Friday):

  • Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 24 (Saturday):

  • National Girl Child Day
  • International Day of Education

January 25 (Sunday):

  • National Voters’ Day
  • National Tourism Day

January 26 (Monday):

  • Republic Day
  • International Customs Day

January 27 (Tuesday):

  • National Geographic Day

January 28 (Wednesday):

  • Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai
  • KM Cariappa Jayanti

January 29 (Thursday):

  • Jaya Ekadashi
  • Indian Newspaper Day

January 30 (Friday):

  • Martyrs’ Day / Shaheed Diwas
  • World Leprosy Day

January 31 (Saturday):

  • International Zebra Day

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
January 2026 Calendar January 2026 Festivals Important Days January 2026 January 2026 Holidays India National Observances January Global Awareness Days January
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
World
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget