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English NewsLifestyleJanmashtami Vrat 2026: Try These 4 Delicious And Healthy Fasting-Friendly Dishes

Janmashtami Vrat 2026: Try These 4 Delicious And Healthy Fasting-Friendly Dishes

Janmashtami fasting can be made easier with simple, vrat-friendly dishes that keep the menu interesting. These four recipes offer delicious options for devotees observing the fast.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Janmashtami fasting can include diverse, delicious, vrat-friendly meal options.
  • Sprouted green mung, makhana kheer offer nourishing, permitted fasting dishes.
  • Sabudana kheer and sweet potato chaat provide satisfying, easy choices.

Janmashtami is observed to mark the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with prayers, fasting, and traditional rituals. This year, the festival falls on August 16. For many devotees, fasting is an important part of the celebrations, but that does not mean surviving the day on an empty stomach. Several vrat-friendly ingredients can be turned into simple, filling dishes that are both tasty and easy to prepare. From crunchy sprouted green mung to creamy kheer and refreshing sweet potato chaat, these recipes can make your Janmashtami fast more enjoyable without taking away from the spirit of the occasion.

Sprouted Green Mung

A light snack: Sprouted green mung can make for a filling option during the fast. Mix the sprouts with soaked gram, finely chopped ginger, and coconut. Add a little sendha namak, also known as rock salt, for flavour. Check that all the ingredients you use are permitted under your fasting tradition.

ALSO READ | Janmashtami 2026 Wishes: Best 1000+ Krishna Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Instagram Captions

Makhana And Sabudana Kheer

Two simple desserts: Makhana kheer is an easy sweet option for Janmashtami. Cook makhana with milk and add chopped dry fruits for extra richness and texture. For sabudana kheer, soak the tapioca pearls before cooking them in milk over medium heat. Add sugar or jaggery, cardamom powder, and chopped dry fruits. Continue stirring until the sabudana becomes translucent, then simmer briefly before serving.

ALSO READ | What To Eat During Janmashtami Vrat? 7 Foods To Keep Hunger, Fatigue At Bay

Sweet Potato Chaat

A quick savoury bite: Boil and mash sweet potatoes, then season them with a little sendha namak. Add chopped coriander and mix well. You can adjust the seasoning according to your vrat rules and taste. These simple dishes can add variety to the Janmashtami menu while helping devotees follow their chosen fasting routine. Always check the ingredients and preparation rules followed by your family or tradition before consuming them during the vrat.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Janmashtami?

Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is marked by prayers, fasting, and traditional rituals by devotees.

What types of food are suitable for Janmashtami fasting?

Devotees can enjoy vrat-friendly foods like sprouted green mung, makhana/sabudana kheer, and sweet potato chaat. These recipes are simple, filling, and tasty.

What should one consider when preparing food for Janmashtami fasting?

Ensure all ingredients, like sendha namak, are permitted by your fasting tradition. Always verify family or tradition rules for ingredients and preparation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Krishna Janmashtami Vrat Friendly Recipes Makhana Kheer Janmashtami 2026 Janmashtami Fasting Janmashtami Vrat Recipes Sabudana Kheer
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