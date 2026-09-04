Janmashtami Vrat 2026: Try These 4 Delicious And Healthy Fasting-Friendly Dishes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Janmashtami fasting can include diverse, delicious, vrat-friendly meal options.

Sprouted green mung, makhana kheer offer nourishing, permitted fasting dishes.

Sabudana kheer and sweet potato chaat provide satisfying, easy choices.

Janmashtami is observed to mark the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with prayers, fasting, and traditional rituals. This year, the festival falls on August 16. For many devotees, fasting is an important part of the celebrations, but that does not mean surviving the day on an empty stomach. Several vrat-friendly ingredients can be turned into simple, filling dishes that are both tasty and easy to prepare. From crunchy sprouted green mung to creamy kheer and refreshing sweet potato chaat, these recipes can make your Janmashtami fast more enjoyable without taking away from the spirit of the occasion.

Sprouted Green Mung

A light snack: Sprouted green mung can make for a filling option during the fast. Mix the sprouts with soaked gram, finely chopped ginger, and coconut. Add a little sendha namak, also known as rock salt, for flavour. Check that all the ingredients you use are permitted under your fasting tradition.

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Makhana And Sabudana Kheer

Two simple desserts: Makhana kheer is an easy sweet option for Janmashtami. Cook makhana with milk and add chopped dry fruits for extra richness and texture. For sabudana kheer, soak the tapioca pearls before cooking them in milk over medium heat. Add sugar or jaggery, cardamom powder, and chopped dry fruits. Continue stirring until the sabudana becomes translucent, then simmer briefly before serving.

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Sweet Potato Chaat

A quick savoury bite: Boil and mash sweet potatoes, then season them with a little sendha namak. Add chopped coriander and mix well. You can adjust the seasoning according to your vrat rules and taste. These simple dishes can add variety to the Janmashtami menu while helping devotees follow their chosen fasting routine. Always check the ingredients and preparation rules followed by your family or tradition before consuming them during the vrat.