Janmashtami 2026 For Kids: DIY Jhanki, Crafts, Krishna Dress-Up And Fun Activities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dress-up, storytelling, and treasure hunts enhance celebrations.

Janmashtami 2026 is a wonderful opportunity for children to learn about Lord Krishna through creativity, storytelling and festive activities. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on Friday, September 4 in many Hindu calendars. From making a colourful Krishna Jhanki at home to dressing up as little Kanha, children can enjoy the festival while learning about its traditions. Here are some simple and engaging ideas for parents to try.

Create A Simple Krishna Jhanki

A DIY Jhanki can become a fun family craft project. Use a cardboard box as the base and decorate it with colourful paper, fabric scraps, flowers and paper leaves. Children can create a small scene featuring Krishna, Yashoda, cows, a swing or a village setting. For a Govardhan-inspired scene, use cardboard, paper and modelling clay rather than heavy objects. Let children decide how they want to arrange the display and encourage them to add their own creative touches.

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Make A Mini Krishna Swing

A small Krishna Jhula can be made using craft sticks, cardboard and colourful ribbon. Children can decorate the swing with paper flowers and small handmade ornaments. For younger children, adults should handle scissors, glue guns or any other tools that could cause injury. Keep the finished decoration stable and place it somewhere safe.

DIY Peacock Feather Craft

The peacock feather is closely associated with Krishna. Children can make a paper version using coloured craft paper, pencils and crayons. Draw a simple feather shape, cut it out with adult supervision and decorate it with blue, green and other colours. The finished feathers can be used to decorate the Jhanki or a festive display.

Krishna Dress-Up Ideas

Children can dress up as Krishna with a comfortable dhoti or traditional outfit, along with a simple crown, flute and peacock-feather-inspired decoration. Comfort should come first, particularly for younger children. Instead of buying an elaborate costume, families can also create simple accessories from materials already available at home.

Fun Janmashtami Activities For Kids

Keep children engaged with Krishna-themed activities such as colouring sheets, drawing competitions, storytelling and devotional songs. Parents can narrate age-appropriate stories from Krishna's childhood and ask children questions about the characters and lessons in the stories. A simple “Find The Matki” treasure hunt can also add excitement to the celebration. Hide paper matki cut-outs around the house and give children clues to find them.

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Make A Paper Matki

Children can create their own Janmashtami matki using paper plates, paper cups or recycled cardboard. Decorate it with drawings, stickers, ribbons and paper flowers. These activities make Janmashtami more than just a celebration they give children a chance to explore Indian traditions, spend time with family and express themselves creatively.