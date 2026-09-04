Janmashtami 2026: 7 Best Temples In Delhi-NCR To Visit With Family For Krishna Darshan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Janmashtami 2026 celebrated September 4 across Delhi-NCR temples.

Major ISKCON temples plan elaborate programs, including midnight celebrations.

Traditional and local temples offer various festive experiences.

Check temple advisories for smooth visits amidst expected crowds.

Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on September 4, bringing devotees together to mark the birth of Lord Krishna with prayers, bhajans, kirtans, and midnight celebrations. Delhi-NCR has several temples where families can experience the festival beyond a home puja. Some are known for elaborate Janmashtami programmes, while others offer a quieter setting for darshan and prayers. If you are planning to take your family to a temple this Janmashtami, it is worth checking the arrangements and crowd advisories before leaving home. Here are seven popular temples across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram that you can consider for your festive visit.

ISKCON Temples In Delhi

ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash



ISKCON Temple - Glory of India is one of Delhi's major destinations for Krishna devotees. Its 2026 Janmashtami programme includes 108 Kalasha Maha Abhisheka, 108 Maha Aartis, kirtans, bhajans, Krishna-themed jhankis, and a midnight celebration. The temple has announced its Janmashtami Mahamahotsava for September 4.

ISKCON Temple, Dwarka



ISKCON Temple Dwarka Delhi is another option for families in southwest Delhi. The temple's official Janmashtami information lists celebrations across September 4 and 5, with kirtan, katha, darshan, maha aarti, maha abhishek, and special bhoga among the festivities.



ISKCON Temple, Punjabi Bagh



ISKCON Temple Punjabi Bagh will observe Sri Krishna Janmashtami on September 4. Its announced arrangements include midnight bhoga and maha abhishek, flower decoration, and prasadam distribution, making it a prominent choice for West Delhi families.

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Krishna Temples In Noida And Gurugram

ISKCON Temple, Noida



ISKCON Temple Noida in Sector 33 is a popular Krishna temple in the NCR. It is among the prominent venues for Janmashtami celebrations in Noida. With large crowds expected, visitors should plan their journey carefully; local authorities have announced traffic diversions around the temple for the festival.



Shri Radha Krishna Temple, Gurugram



Shri Radha Krishna Temple Gurugram, Delhi NCR offers an option for families living in Gurugram. The temple is dedicated to Radha and Krishna and can be considered for devotees looking for a local place for darshan and prayers.

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Traditional Delhi Mandirs

Birla Mandir



Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir) on Mandir Marg is among Delhi's best-known temples. Its central location makes it a convenient choice for families who want to include a temple visit in their Janmashtami plans.



Shri Krishna Mandir, Shakarpur



Shri Krishna Mandir Shakarpur is another option for East Delhi residents. The dedicated Krishna temple can be considered by families who prefer a neighbourhood temple rather than travelling to one of the larger festival venues.

Before heading out on Janmashtami, check the respective temple's official announcements for entry arrangements, timings, and crowd-management measures. Large celebrations can also affect traffic around major temples, so planning the route in advance can make the family visit easier.