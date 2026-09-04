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English NewsLifestyleJanmashtami 2026: 7 Best Temples In Delhi-NCR To Visit With Family For Krishna Darshan

Janmashtami 2026: 7 Best Temples In Delhi-NCR To Visit With Family For Krishna Darshan

Planning a family outing for Janmashtami 2026? Explore seven popular Krishna temples across Delhi-NCR, including ISKCON Delhi, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, and Noida, along with Birla Mandir.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Janmashtami 2026 celebrated September 4 across Delhi-NCR temples.
  • Major ISKCON temples plan elaborate programs, including midnight celebrations.
  • Traditional and local temples offer various festive experiences.
  • Check temple advisories for smooth visits amidst expected crowds.

Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on September 4, bringing devotees together to mark the birth of Lord Krishna with prayers, bhajans, kirtans, and midnight celebrations. Delhi-NCR has several temples where families can experience the festival beyond a home puja. Some are known for elaborate Janmashtami programmes, while others offer a quieter setting for darshan and prayers. If you are planning to take your family to a temple this Janmashtami, it is worth checking the arrangements and crowd advisories before leaving home. Here are seven popular temples across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram that you can consider for your festive visit.

ISKCON Temples In Delhi

  1. ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash

     ISKCON Temple - Glory of India is one of Delhi's major destinations for Krishna devotees. Its 2026 Janmashtami programme includes 108 Kalasha Maha Abhisheka, 108 Maha Aartis, kirtans, bhajans, Krishna-themed jhankis, and a midnight celebration. The temple has announced its Janmashtami Mahamahotsava for September 4.
  2. ISKCON Temple, Dwarka

     ISKCON Temple Dwarka Delhi is another option for families in southwest Delhi. The temple's official Janmashtami information lists celebrations across September 4 and 5, with kirtan, katha, darshan, maha aarti, maha abhishek, and special bhoga among the festivities.

  3. ISKCON Temple, Punjabi Bagh

     ISKCON Temple Punjabi Bagh will observe Sri Krishna Janmashtami on September 4. Its announced arrangements include midnight bhoga and maha abhishek, flower decoration, and prasadam distribution, making it a prominent choice for West Delhi families.

ALSO READ | Janmashtami Vrat 2026: Try These 4 Delicious And Healthy Fasting-Friendly Dishes

Krishna Temples In Noida And Gurugram

  1. ISKCON Temple, Noida

     ISKCON Temple Noida in Sector 33 is a popular Krishna temple in the NCR. It is among the prominent venues for Janmashtami celebrations in Noida. With large crowds expected, visitors should plan their journey carefully; local authorities have announced traffic diversions around the temple for the festival.

  2. Shri Radha Krishna Temple, Gurugram

     Shri Radha Krishna Temple Gurugram, Delhi NCR offers an option for families living in Gurugram. The temple is dedicated to Radha and Krishna and can be considered for devotees looking for a local place for darshan and prayers.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Mathura-Vrindavan Janmashtami 2026: Darshan Timings, VIP Passes & Travel Tips

Traditional Delhi Mandirs

  1. Birla Mandir

     Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir) on Mandir Marg is among Delhi's best-known temples. Its central location makes it a convenient choice for families who want to include a temple visit in their Janmashtami plans.

  2. Shri Krishna Mandir, Shakarpur

     Shri Krishna Mandir Shakarpur is another option for East Delhi residents. The dedicated Krishna temple can be considered by families who prefer a neighbourhood temple rather than travelling to one of the larger festival venues.

Before heading out on Janmashtami, check the respective temple's official announcements for entry arrangements, timings, and crowd-management measures. Large celebrations can also affect traffic around major temples, so planning the route in advance can make the family visit easier.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Janmashtami be celebrated in 2026?

Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on September 4. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna with prayers, bhajans, kirtans, and midnight celebrations.

Which ISKCON temples in Delhi-NCR are mentioned for Janmashtami celebrations?

ISKCON temples in East of Kailash, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, and Noida are mentioned. They will host various celebrations including kirtans, abhisheks, and prasadam distribution.

What are some key events at ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash for Janmashtami?

The temple's Janmashtami Mahamahotsava on September 4 includes 108 Kalasha Maha Abhisheka, Maha Aartis, kirtans, bhajans, Krishna-themed jhankis, and a midnight celebration.

What precautions should I take when visiting temples on Janmashtami?

Check official temple announcements for entry, timings, and crowd management. Plan your route in advance, as large celebrations can affect traffic around major temples.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janmashtami Celebrations Janmashtami 2026 Janmashtami Temples Delhi Krishna Temples Delhi NCR ISKCON Delhi ISKCON Dwarka
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