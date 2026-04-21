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HomeLifestyleIs The Y Chromosome Disappearing? What It Means For The Future Of Males

Is The Y Chromosome Disappearing? What It Means For The Future Of Males

Scientists warn the Y chromosome, shrinking for 166 million years, may vanish in 11 million, threatening men's future. Yet rodents like spiny rats ditched it, evolving new male genes near SOX9.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Y chromosome shrinking, could vanish in 11 million years.
  • Y carries SRY gene, crucial for male development.
  • Rodents lost Y but still produce males, offering hope.
  • Human adaptation is possible if Y chromosome disappears.

Is the end of men near? Scientists warn the Y chromosome, key to male identity, is shrinking fast after 166 million years of decay. Could humanity face a future without males in just 11 million years? Don't panic yet, nature might have a backup plan, as seen in rodents that ditched it and survived. Dive into the genetics shaking up our understanding of sex and survival.

The Y Chromosome: The Genetic Foundation Of Male Identity

The Y chromosome is shrinking, sparking fears about men's future. This tiny genetic piece decides if a baby is a boy. It carries the SRY gene, which starts male traits like testes growth and hormone production. Passed from father to son, it helps trace family lines back in time. 

But over 166 million years, the Y has lost most of its genes. It once had over 900, now just 55 active ones. Why? Unlike other chromosomes, it skips the gene-swapping process called recombination during reproduction. This leaves it open to damage and slow fade. At this rate, it may vanish in 11 million years, making male births rare and raising extinction worries. 

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What Study Has To Say

No need to fear total doom. Two rodents, the mole voles of Eastern Europe and Japan's spiny rats, lost their Y chromosomes long ago but keep making males. Their Y genes moved to other spots. A 2022 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found spiny rats grew a new male gene near SOX9 on chromosome 3, replacing the old SRY. This hints humans could adapt too if needed. 

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Still, risks loom for us mammals. We need sperm and eggs to reproduce, no solo acts like some reptiles. Without a fix, losing the Y could end men and threaten humans. Different groups might evolve separate systems, splitting us into new species. Science watches closely, but 11 million years gives time for change. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Y chromosome really shrinking?

Yes, the Y chromosome has been shrinking for 166 million years and has lost most of its genes. It currently has only 55 active genes, down from over 900.

What is the role of the Y chromosome in males?

The Y chromosome determines if a baby will be a boy and carries the SRY gene, which initiates male development and traits. It also helps in tracing paternal lineage.

Could humans go extinct due to Y chromosome shrinking?

While the Y chromosome may vanish in 11 million years, potentially making male births rare, nature might have backup plans. Some rodents have survived without a Y chromosome.

How have other species adapted to losing the Y chromosome?

Some rodents, like mole voles and spiny rats, have lost their Y chromosomes but continue to produce males. Their essential Y genes have relocated to other chromosomes.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rodents Men Evolution Mammals Genetics Y Chromosome SRY Gene Spiny Rats Mole Voles SOX9
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