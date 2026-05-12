Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom International Nurses Day honors nurses' dedication and vital healthcare contributions.

The day commemorates Florence Nightingale, pioneer of modern nursing.

Celebrations recognize nurses with awards and special annual themes.

Nurses' empowerment is crucial for quality healthcare and saving lives.

International Nurses Day is being observed across the world today, May 12, to recognise the dedication, compassion, and tireless service of nurses in the healthcare sector. The day is celebrated every year to honour the invaluable contribution nurses make in caring for patients and supporting medical systems globally.

Just like doctors, nurses play an equally important role in helping patients recover. From administering medicines on time to monitoring patients day and night, nurses stand at the frontline of healthcare services and continue to serve with commitment and empathy. Their contribution remains vital in ensuring proper patient care and strengthening the medical system.

ALSO READ: 4 Easy Ways To Reduce Weight Without Giving Up Your Favourite Foods

How Did International Nurses Day Begin?

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 to mark the birth anniversary of famous nurse and social reformer Florence Nightingale, who was born on May 12, 1820. She is remembered for her extraordinary work during the Crimean War and is widely regarded as the pioneer of modern nursing.

Florence Nightingale earned the title 'The Lady with the Lamp' because she would walk through the night carrying a lamp to care for injured soldiers. During the war, infections among wounded soldiers were increasing rapidly, leading to a large number of deaths. However, her treatment methods and dedicated care helped improve recovery rates and saved countless lives.

Her remarkable efforts not only transformed patient care but also established nursing as a respected profession for women.

What Happens On This Day?

International Nurses Day is marked by celebrations, appreciation programmes, and recognition of nurses for their service to society. The Florence Nightingale Award includes a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with a certificate and a medal.

Each year, the occasion is observed with a special theme highlighting the challenges faced by nurses and their importance in healthcare services. During difficult times such as the coronavirus pandemic, nurses worked alongside doctors while putting their own lives at risk to care for patients. Many spent days away from their families while continuing their duties with dedication and courage.

International Nurses Day 2026 Theme

The official theme for International Nurses Day 2026 is:

'Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives.'

The theme focuses on the importance of supporting and empowering nurses so they can continue delivering quality healthcare and saving lives.

Why Is International Nurses Day Important?

International Nurses Day is not just a celebration, but also an opportunity to express gratitude and respect for nurses. The day helps people understand the crucial role nurses play in healthcare services and encourages young people to consider nursing as a profession.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator