{By: Dr Rajat Gupta}

For a long time, men in India kept grooming simple: a shave, a haircut and the occasional face wash. That bare-minimum approach is slowly fading. Today, more men, especially in urban areas, are paying attention to how they look, how they age, and how they show up at work and in social situations. It isn’t just behaviour that’s changing; the way men think about self-care is evolving too. What was once thought of as a woman’s space is now becoming a natural part of men’s wellness routines.

What Procedures Are Indian Men Choosing?

Walk into any modern aesthetic clinic and you’ll see a clear pattern: men are no longer hesitating to opt for cosmetic procedures that help them correct their physical appearance concerns and feel better about themselves.

Here are the most common procedures more and more Indian men are choosing.

Gynecomastia Surgery (Male Chest Reduction): A large number of men reach out for treatment when excess chest fat or glandular tissue makes them feel uncomfortable in fitted T-shirts or at the gym. A more contoured chest often brings an immediate sense of relief.

Rhinoplasty And Facial Contouring: Whether it's refining the nose or sharpening the jawline, men are choosing procedures that enhance their features while keeping everything looking natural and masculine.

Body Contouring And Liposuction: Stubborn fat around the abdomen or flanks, areas that don't always respond to diet and exercise, is another major concern. Targeted fat reduction helps create a more balanced silhouette.

Non-Surgical Treatments: There's also a growing interest in treatments that don't require downtime. Skin rejuvenation, injectables and laser-based procedures are popular among working professionals who want subtle improvements without taking time off.

Why More Men Are Saying Yes To Cosmetic Procedures

The reasons behind this shift aren’t superficial. They emerge from deeper cultural changes.

Changing Ideas Of Masculinity: Taking care of one's appearance is now seen as a sign of respect for oneself. Men are more willing to talk about hair loss, ageing skin or body concerns without feeling judged.

The Influence Of Social Media And Constant Visibility: With video calls, online meetings and social platforms placing everyone under a spotlight, many men want to look fresher and more put-together. The desire isn't to look younger, just more like the energetic version of themselves.

Confidence In Work And Relationships: Fixing a long-standing concern, like a receding hairline or an unbalanced nose, often gives men the push they need to feel more assured during interviews, meetings or even social gatherings.

Clinics across India report that a significant portion of their clients today are men, many of them in their late twenties to early forties, a demographic that was once hesitant to walk through the door.

Safety, Expectations And Mental Well-Being

As cosmetic procedures become more common, a few basics cannot be overlooked:

Choose a qualified surgeon with the right training and facilities.

Understand what the treatment can and cannot achieve.

Go in with realistic expectations; subtle, natural improvements work best.

Doctors also emphasise that cosmetic treatments are not designed to address deeper emotional or psychological concerns. They may help someone feel better about a specific feature, but they aren’t a replacement for mental-health support when needed.

Redefining Confidence For The Indian Man

Men’s self-care in India has moved far beyond the grooming aisle. It has grown into a broader, more thoughtful approach to well-being, one that includes looking after the body, skin and overall appearance without embarrassment. When chosen responsibly, cosmetic procedures are simply becoming another tool that helps men feel more comfortable, more authentic and more present in their everyday lives.

The author, Dr Rajat Gupta, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Founder of RG Aesthetics in New Delhi.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

