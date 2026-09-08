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English NewsLifestyleInternational Literacy Day 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? Know History And India's 5 Most Literate States

International Literacy Day 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? Know History And India's 5 Most Literate States

International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year. Read about its history and know the five Indian regions with the highest literacy rates.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • International Literacy Day highlights education's importance worldwide since 1966.
  • India shows high literacy, Mizoram leading with 98.2 percent rate.
  • Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Kerala, Meghalaya also rank high in literacy.
  • The 2026 theme focuses on literacy for people, planet, prosperity.

Every year on September 8, International Literacy Day is observed across the world to highlight the importance of education and encourage efforts to make literacy accessible to more people. Countries and communities mark the occasion through programmes and initiatives aimed at spreading awareness about education. India, too, has undertaken several efforts to improve access to education with various initiatives. But why is International Literacy Day celebrated every year, and how did the observance begin?

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International Literacy Day History

The idea behind International Literacy Day dates back to 1965, when UNESCO decided on November 7 to establish a day dedicated to literacy. The first International Literacy Day was subsequently observed on September 8, 1966.

Countries around the world joined the initiative, committing themselves to taking education and literacy to people at the grassroots level. Since then, September 8 has been observed as International Literacy Day, drawing attention to the continuing importance of literacy and education.

India’s Five Highest-Literacy Regions

According to the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), several Indian regions have recorded literacy rates above 90%. Mizoram leads the list, followed by Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Kerala and Meghalaya.

1. Mizoram

Mizoram has the highest literacy rate among the regions listed, with 98.2%, placing it first overall.

2. Lakshadweep  

Lakshadweep records a literacy rate of 97.3%. As a Union territory, it ranks second overall on the list.  

3. Nagaland 

Nagaland stands third, with a literacy rate of 95.7%.

4. Kerala 

Kerala, long recognised as a leader in literacy, records a rate of 95.3%, placing it fourth in this ranking.

5. Meghalaya

Meghalaya completes the top five, with a literacy rate of 94.2%.  

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International Literacy Day 2026 Theme

Proclaimed by UNESCO in 1966 during the 14th session of its General Conference, tis day continues to focus attention on the importance of literacy worldwide.

This year’s theme is “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity.” The 2026 observance offers an opportunity to assess the progress made over the years, examine the challenges that continue to affect literacy and consider how literacy agendas can evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is International Literacy Day observed?

International Literacy Day is observed annually on September 8. It highlights the importance of education and encourages efforts to make literacy accessible to more people worldwide.

When did International Literacy Day originate?

The idea for the day dates back to 1965, when UNESCO decided to establish a day for literacy. The first observance of International Literacy Day took place on September 8, 1966.

What is the theme for International Literacy Day 2026?

The theme for International Literacy Day 2026 is

Which region in India has the highest literacy rate?

According to the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey, Mizoram leads India's regions with the highest literacy rate, recording 98.2%. Lakshadweep and Nagaland follow, with rates of 97.3% and 95.7% respectively.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
International Literacy Day International Literacy Day 2026 Highest Literacy States In India Literacy Day History
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