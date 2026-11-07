Inside SkyDome, Jaipur's New Immersive World Set To Expand Rajasthan's Events Landscape

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SkyDome is an air-supported dome with immersive visual projections.

SkyDome in Jaipur, an illuminated air-supported dome designed for immersive events and celebrations.

Located in Jaipur, it accommodates diverse events up to 4,000.

The first thing that catches my attention upon entering SkyDome is the sheer expanse overhead. The ceiling isn't quite what one would expect from a conventional event venue. At one moment, it appears to open into an underwater world, with shades of blue and turquoise spreading across its surface. At another, the space transforms into a star-filled galaxy, an elaborate architectural setting or a garden in full bloom. The visuals keep changing, giving the same space an entirely different appearance each time.

What makes SkyDome different is the variety of visuals that can be projected across its interiors. Rather than looking at a screen placed in front of them, guests find themselves seated within an environment where the projections extend across the dome above them.

At the unveiling, I found myself looking up several times during the evening, as the visuals changed from one setting to another. The effect is quite different from watching a conventional presentation or a large LED display. The scale of the dome allows the projections to become part of the entire setting, rather than simply a backdrop to the event.

An Illuminated Arrival

The experience begins even before stepping inside. Against the night sky, the exterior of SkyDome is illuminated with sweeping golden patterns, while the venue's name appears across its curved surface. At its unveiling, beams of blue light cut through the darkness, accompanied by a drone display that added another spectacle to the evening.

From the outside, the dome itself becomes a canvas for light. Inside, the experience takes on a different character altogether. The contrast between the illuminated exterior and the changing visual environments within is an interesting introduction to what the venue sets out to offer.

Held Together By air

What makes the structure particularly intriguing is the technology behind it. Unlike conventional event spaces, SkyDome is an inflatable, air-supported dome, held in shape through air pressure rather than traditional building materials.

During my conversation with Sameer Mutreja, one of the directors, he described it as India's first inflatable air dome. According to him, it is also Asia's second and the world's third-largest air dome.

The scale is considerable. The structure measures approximately 60 metres in diameter and 21 metres in height, offering around 30,000 square feet of indoor event space.

It is an unusual proposition, particularly in a city where grand architecture, elaborate hospitality settings and large celebrations have long been part of the social landscape.

Beyond The Conventional Screen

I was curious about what inspired the idea in the first place. Projection technology and elaborate LED displays have become increasingly familiar at large events, so what was the thinking behind creating an entire immersive environment?

Sameer explained that the intention was to move beyond conventional screens and create a space in which audiences could feel completely surrounded by visuals. Rather than having people look at images in front of them, the idea was to bring the experience around them.

The conversation inevitably turns to the Sphere in Las Vegas, perhaps the most recognisable example of large-scale immersive entertainment today. Sameer is quick to distinguish the two. The Sphere is a conventionally constructed structure with LED technology on its interior as well as its exterior, while SkyDome uses projection technology within an air-supported structure.

He also mentioned the Sphere's reported investment of approximately US$2.3 billion, pointing out that the two projects operate on very different scales, technologies and investments.

The comparison is interesting, but SkyDome's proposition lies in its own format: bringing a large-scale immersive experience to India through a very different structural and technological approach.

Why Jaipur?

Jaipur was a natural choice for the founders, particularly for Sameer Mutreja and Sachin Mutreja, whose association with the city goes back to their school years at Mayo College. During our conversation, they spoke about their personal connection with Jaipur, describing it as almost a second home. The city's position as one of Rajasthan's leading tourism and wedding destinations also made it a practical choice for a project of this scale

There is also a practical consideration. As one of Rajasthan's established tourism destinations, Jaipur has developed a substantial hospitality ecosystem, particularly around Kukas. The area is home to luxury properties including The Leela, Fairmont, Taj, Le Meridien and ITC Mementos.

For a city that regularly hosts destination weddings, corporate gatherings and large celebrations, the presence of these hotels creates an interesting opportunity for a dedicated event destination nearby. The founders felt there was room for a venue that could complement the existing hospitality infrastructure while offering something different.

More Than A Wedding Venue

It would be easy to associate a space of this scale with destination weddings, particularly in a city where celebrations are often elaborate affairs. But the founders have a wider vision for SkyDome.

Corporate events, exhibitions, concerts, film festivals, brand launches and cultural performances are among the formats the venue is designed to accommodate. According to the owners, its indoor capacity is approximately 2,000 people, with a further 2,000 possible in the outdoor area, taking the combined capacity to around 4,000.

The appeal lies in the possibility of transforming the same space for entirely different occasions. A wedding could unfold beneath a customised visual landscape, while a corporate gathering or cultural performance could use the projections to create a completely different atmosphere.

Sumit Chandhoke, Director at SkyDome, also spoke about the practical aspects of the structure, including its climate-control arrangements. According to him, the venue is equipped with a 300-ton air-conditioning system, an important consideration given Jaipur's summer temperatures. He also estimates the dome's lifespan at approximately 15 to 20 years.

A Vision Shaped By Experience

There is considerable experience behind the project. SkyDome was conceptualised and founded by Sameer Mutreja, Sachin Mutreja, Sumit Chandhoke, Sonalika Sengupta and Ali Safdar Zaidi, bringing together decades of experience across marketing, brand management, business strategy, hospitality and live events.

SkyDome's five directors (from left): Sumit Chandhoke, Sachin Mutreja, Sonalika Sengupta, Sameer Mutreja and Ali Safdar Zaidi.

The owners say their experience in organising events across approximately 280 cities worldwide helped shape their understanding of what a venue of this kind could offer.

From its initial conception to completion, the project took approximately two to two-and-a-half years, with the actual construction and installation phase taking around a year.

When The venue Becomes Experience

What stays with me after the evening is the idea that the same space can look entirely different depending on what is being projected overhead. One moment, guests are seated beneath an underwater landscape; the next, they could find themselves looking up at an elaborate architectural setting or a garden in bloom.

For Jaipur, where hospitality and celebrations have long been closely intertwined, SkyDome adds an unusual new offering. It is not simply about accommodating a large gathering, but about changing the environment in which that gathering takes place.

The tables, flowers, stage and guests may remain familiar, but the world above them need not. And that, perhaps, is what makes SkyDome an interesting addition to Jaipur's evolving event landscape.