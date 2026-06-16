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HomeLifestyleInfluencer Reveals What A Vegetarian Lunch Costs At Malaika Arora’s Restaurant, And It’s Under Rs 5,000

Influencer Reveals What A Vegetarian Lunch Costs At Malaika Arora’s Restaurant, And It’s Under Rs 5,000

An influencer recently reviewed Malaika Arora’s restaurant, revealing that a vegetarian lunch with a mocktail, starters, pineapple rice as the main course, and desserts cost less than Rs 5,000.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This exemplifies Mumbai's evolving dining trend, prioritizing ambiance.

A recent visit to Sweeney, a restaurant owned by Malaika Arora, has sparked discussion around how Mumbai’s dining culture is evolving. Influencer Anisha Dixit tried a full vegetarian meal at the Khar-based restaurant and revealed what a curated lunch experience actually costs.

Vegetarian Lunch Under Rs 5,000

The meal begins with a welcome shot and a mocktail priced at Rs 550, followed by a series of visually driven dishes. A lotus root and pomelo salad at Rs 650 and a truffle honey and feta parcel at Rs 625 highlight the restaurant’s focus on presentation and flavour combinations. The main course features pineapple fried rice served inside a pineapple shell for Rs 595, adding a theatrical touch to the table.

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Dessert includes a mango sticky rice crème and an interactive chocolate-based dish priced at Rs 1,200, bringing both comfort and creativity to the end of the meal. In total, the vegetarian lunch costs Rs 4,373.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anisha Dixit (@anishadixit)

More Than Just A Regular Lunch Outing

Anisha’s visit to Sweeney was an experience that began the moment she walked in. The restaurant’s elegant exteriors, white walls, sage-green accents, wooden details, and greenery gave the space a calm and refreshing feel.

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Inside, the vibe changed into a stylish beach-club-inspired setting with warm wooden interiors, soft lighting, vintage touches, and a relaxed atmosphere. For Anisha, Sweeney stood out because of the attention to detail from the décor to the overall presentation. It offered a mix of comfort, creativity, and a memorable ambience, making the visit feel like more than just a regular lunch outing.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of dishes can be expected on Sweeney's menu?

Sweeney's menu features visually driven dishes focusing on presentation and flavor combinations. Examples include a lotus root and pomelo salad, truffle honey and feta parcels, and pineapple fried rice served in a pineapple shell.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Malaika Arora
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