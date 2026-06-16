Sweeney's menu features visually driven dishes focusing on presentation and flavor combinations. Examples include a lotus root and pomelo salad, truffle honey and feta parcels, and pineapple fried rice served in a pineapple shell.
Influencer Reveals What A Vegetarian Lunch Costs At Malaika Arora’s Restaurant, And It’s Under Rs 5,000
An influencer recently reviewed Malaika Arora’s restaurant, revealing that a vegetarian lunch with a mocktail, starters, pineapple rice as the main course, and desserts cost less than Rs 5,000.
- This exemplifies Mumbai's evolving dining trend, prioritizing ambiance.
A recent visit to Sweeney, a restaurant owned by Malaika Arora, has sparked discussion around how Mumbai’s dining culture is evolving. Influencer Anisha Dixit tried a full vegetarian meal at the Khar-based restaurant and revealed what a curated lunch experience actually costs.
Vegetarian Lunch Under Rs 5,000
The meal begins with a welcome shot and a mocktail priced at Rs 550, followed by a series of visually driven dishes. A lotus root and pomelo salad at Rs 650 and a truffle honey and feta parcel at Rs 625 highlight the restaurant’s focus on presentation and flavour combinations. The main course features pineapple fried rice served inside a pineapple shell for Rs 595, adding a theatrical touch to the table.
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Dessert includes a mango sticky rice crème and an interactive chocolate-based dish priced at Rs 1,200, bringing both comfort and creativity to the end of the meal. In total, the vegetarian lunch costs Rs 4,373.
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More Than Just A Regular Lunch Outing
Anisha’s visit to Sweeney was an experience that began the moment she walked in. The restaurant’s elegant exteriors, white walls, sage-green accents, wooden details, and greenery gave the space a calm and refreshing feel.
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Inside, the vibe changed into a stylish beach-club-inspired setting with warm wooden interiors, soft lighting, vintage touches, and a relaxed atmosphere. For Anisha, Sweeney stood out because of the attention to detail from the décor to the overall presentation. It offered a mix of comfort, creativity, and a memorable ambience, making the visit feel like more than just a regular lunch outing.