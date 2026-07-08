Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ancestry results are statistical, WGS primarily advances medical diagnostics.

Prabowo Subianto, the president of Indonesia, recently generated a lot of interest when he disclosed that a whole genome sequencing (WGS) test revealed he has Indian ancestry. Speaking at a gathering of Indian community members, he said that the results demonstrated the centuries old historical connections between Indonesia and India.

This started discussions on common ancestry, but it also raised a scientific query: how can a person's DNA indicate their forebears' origins? Whole genome sequencing, a technology that is revolutionising both ancestral research and contemporary healthcare by assisting physicians in diagnosing illnesses, customising therapies and gaining a deeper understanding of the human body is the answer, according to scientists.

ALSO READ |10 Essential Monsoon Care Tips To Protect Children And Elderly People

Understanding Whole Genome Sequencing

A sophisticated laboratory method called whole genome sequencing examines almost all of an individual's DNA instead of just a few genes or genetic markers. More than three billion DNA base pairs make up the human genome, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). These base pairs include the biological instructions necessary for growth, development and regular bodily functions.

Scientists can discover millions of minute genetic differences that set one person apart from another by reading nearly the whole genetic blueprint. The technology is significantly more extensive than traditional DNA tests because of these variances, which offer important information regarding inherited disorders, disease risks and ancestral origins.

How Do DNA Ancestry Tests Trace Your Origins?

Each person receives half of their DNA from each parent, resulting in a genetic history that spans generations. Different parts of the world have unique genetic patterns due to migration, geographic isolation and population mixing over thousands of years. Indian merchants, intellectuals and religious leaders moved extensively across Southeast Asia, affecting local kingdoms, languages, architecture and religious traditions. These encounters also led to genetic mixing between groups over many generations. Whole genome sequencing, according to scientists, can find remnants of these long-standing ancestral ties, even if they are hundreds or thousands of years old.

Ancestry testing, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute, compares these inherited genetic markers with large reference databases that include DNA from populations all around the world. Scientists determine the geographic areas where portions of a person's ancestral ancestry most likely originated when similarities are found.

Experts stress that statistical probability, not certainty, is the basis for these assertions. Ancestry estimations get more accurate as global DNA databases expand and incorporate more varied populations.

Why Ancestry Results Should Be Interpreted Carefully

Ancestry reports can provide intriguing information about a person's genetic background, but they are unable to identify a person's nationality, ethnicity, or cultural identity. DNA, not language, culture or personal identity, is a reflection of biological inheritance, according to MedlinePlus Genetics. While ancestry percentages can range significantly between testing businesses due to the use of different reference populations and analysis techniques, two individuals with comparable genetic ancestry may come from completely distinct cultures.

As a result, scientists advise considering ancestry studies to be scientific approximations rather than conclusive historical documents.

Beyond Discovering Family Roots

The biggest impact of whole genome sequencing is being observed in medicine, even though ancestry testing frequently garners public attention. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that genome sequencing is being used more often to monitor infectious disease epidemics, diagnose uncommon inherited illnesses, find genetic abnormalities that cause disease, and direct precise cancer treatments.

Additionally, researchers are utilising genetic data to comprehend why people react differently to specific medications, opening the door to more individualised healthcare. Sequencing has frequently given patients answers after years of inexplicable symptoms, enabling medical professionals to find uncommon illnesses that traditional testing could overlook.

ALSO READ |10 Natural Home Remedies To Help You Stay Healthy During The Monsoon

When carried out in recognised laboratories, whole genome sequencing is quite accurate; nonetheless, experts assert that interpreting the data is just as crucial as creating the DNA sequence. The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) states that the quality of the DNA sample, reference databases, and analytical techniques employed all affect ancestry estimates.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.









Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator