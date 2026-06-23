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HomeLifestyle'I Was Diabetic Earlier': Home Minister Amit Shah Shares Weight Loss Journey; Reveals He Lost 20 Kg, Quit Medicines

'I Was Diabetic Earlier': Home Minister Amit Shah Shares Weight Loss Journey; Reveals He Lost 20 Kg, Quit Medicines

Lifestyle Changes Helped Amit Shah Lose 20 Kg, Overcome Diabetes Challenges and Quit Allopathic Medicines, Says Union Home Minister

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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  • Shah urged youth to prioritize health for lasting benefits.

A disciplined lifestyle can often make a bigger difference than people imagine. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's health transformation is a case in point. Speaking at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, Shah shared how a series of simple but consistent lifestyle changes helped him lose more than 20 kilograms, manage diabetes-related challenges, and improve his overall well-being. His remarks, which have recently resurfaced on social media, have sparked discussions about the importance of fitness, sleep, and healthy daily habits.

From Battling Diabetes To Regaining Control Of His Health

Amit Shah opened up about a deeply personal health journey, recalling a time when diabetes had become a part of his daily life. He shared that in May 2020, he decided to make a conscious effort to improve his health by focusing on the basics getting proper sleep, drinking enough water, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. What started as a commitment to healthier living gradually turned into a life-changing transformation.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand Police Officer Dies During Gym Workout; Experts Say These Warning Signs Should Not Be Ignored

20-Kg Weight Loss And A Major Lifestyle Turnaround

Reflecting on the results, Shah said the changes helped him lose more than 20 kilograms and significantly improve his overall well-being. He revealed that over the last four-and-a-half years, he has been able to stay away from all allopathic medicines. According to him, the transformation did not happen overnight but was the result of consistent effort and discipline. He also noted that the lifestyle changes enhanced his ability to work, think clearly, and make important decisions more effectively.

ALSO READ | Fitness Coach Loses 23 Kg Without Dieting; Shares 8 Lifestyle Changes That Worked

Why Shah Wants Young People To Focus On Health

Shah used his own experience to encourage young people to prioritise their health before problems arise. He stressed that fitness is not just about looking healthy but also about maintaining energy, mental sharpness, and productivity. Advising youngsters to dedicate time every day to exercise and proper rest, he said a healthy body and a well-rested mind are essential for success in all areas of life. His message was clear: investing in health today can lead to long-term benefits tomorrow.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Amit Shah encourage young people to prioritize health?

He stresses that fitness is crucial for maintaining energy, mental sharpness, and productivity. He believes investing in health today leads to long-term benefits and success in life.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diabetes Management Weight Loss Journey Amit Shah Health Transformation
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