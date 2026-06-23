Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah urged youth to prioritize health for lasting benefits.

A disciplined lifestyle can often make a bigger difference than people imagine. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's health transformation is a case in point. Speaking at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, Shah shared how a series of simple but consistent lifestyle changes helped him lose more than 20 kilograms, manage diabetes-related challenges, and improve his overall well-being. His remarks, which have recently resurfaced on social media, have sparked discussions about the importance of fitness, sleep, and healthy daily habits.

From Battling Diabetes To Regaining Control Of His Health

Amit Shah opened up about a deeply personal health journey, recalling a time when diabetes had become a part of his daily life. He shared that in May 2020, he decided to make a conscious effort to improve his health by focusing on the basics getting proper sleep, drinking enough water, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. What started as a commitment to healthier living gradually turned into a life-changing transformation.

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20-Kg Weight Loss And A Major Lifestyle Turnaround

Reflecting on the results, Shah said the changes helped him lose more than 20 kilograms and significantly improve his overall well-being. He revealed that over the last four-and-a-half years, he has been able to stay away from all allopathic medicines. According to him, the transformation did not happen overnight but was the result of consistent effort and discipline. He also noted that the lifestyle changes enhanced his ability to work, think clearly, and make important decisions more effectively.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the event organised by ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences) on World Liver Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... I made a huge change in my life since May 2020 till today. The required amount of sleep, water and diet, and routine exercise has… pic.twitter.com/HxDZgv0YGh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

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Why Shah Wants Young People To Focus On Health

Shah used his own experience to encourage young people to prioritise their health before problems arise. He stressed that fitness is not just about looking healthy but also about maintaining energy, mental sharpness, and productivity. Advising youngsters to dedicate time every day to exercise and proper rest, he said a healthy body and a well-rested mind are essential for success in all areas of life. His message was clear: investing in health today can lead to long-term benefits tomorrow.

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