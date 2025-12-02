Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleHornbill Festival 2025: A Complete Guide To Nagaland’s Iconic Tribal Celebration

Hornbill Festival 2025: A Complete Guide To Nagaland’s Iconic Tribal Celebration

Experience the vibrant culture of Nagaland at Hornbill Festival 2025 with traditional dances, music, tribal cuisine, handicrafts, and authentic Naga celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Hornbill Festival, held annually in Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima, is the crown jewel of Nagaland’s cultural calendar. Started on 1st December, 2025, the festival will go on till 10th December, 2025. Named after the Hornbill bird, which is revered by many Naga tribes as a symbol of courage, strength, and unity, this festival brings together all 16 Naga tribes under one vibrant umbrella of tradition, music, dance, and heritage. Hornbill Festival 2025 promises even more colour, energy, and immersive experiences for visitors seeking a deep connection with tribal life and culture.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Statehood Day 2025: 7 Extraordinary Cultural Traditions That Truly Set The State Apart

What Is The Hornbill Festival?

The Hornbill Festival is a celebration of Nagaland’s rich tribal heritage, traditions, and customs. It provides a rare opportunity to witness the lives, rituals, and artistic expressions of all 16 Naga tribes in one place. Held in Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima, the festival features traditional dances, folk music, indigenous sports, handicrafts, and cultural exhibitions. The Hornbill bird, a symbol of courage and strength for the Naga people, lends its name to this vibrant festival, highlighting the unity and spirit of the region.

Cultural Performances And Music

(Image Source: Pinterest/hmartribe)
(Image Source: Pinterest/hmartribe)

At the hornbill festival, the air vibrates with the rhythm of tribal drums and the melodies of indigenous instruments. Traditional dances like the war dance, bamboo dance, and folk singing performances narrate the tales of bravery, community unity, and historical events. Each performance is a living expression of Naga customs and storytelling, giving audiences a rare glimpse into tribal life. Music and dance form the heartbeat of the festival, making it a truly immersive cultural experience.

Food And Handicrafts

(Image Source: Pinterest/flickr)
(Image Source: Pinterest/flickr)

During the Hornbill Festival, Nagaland's culinary heritage takes the centre stage. Visitors can savour authentic tribal dishes, including smoked meats, rice-based delicacies, bamboo shoot preparations, and locally brewed beverages. Alongside food, the festival is a hub for traditional artisans showcasing handwoven textiles, intricate beadwork, wooden carvings, and traditional jewellery. Every stall provides a chance to take home a piece of Naga culture, creating lasting memories and supporting local craftsmanship.

Adventure And Traditional Sports

(Image Source: Pinterest/kongkhaoshiu555)
(Image Source: Pinterest/kongkhaoshiu555)

Traditional sports like archery, wrestling, and indigenous games captivate both participants and spectators. Nature enthusiasts can explore nearby trails around Kisama Heritage Village, while skill workshops teach traditional crafts and survival techniques. Hornbill Festival 2025 integrates recreation and learning seamlessly. It allows visitors to actively participate in tribal culture rather than just observe it.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Tourism Nagaland Culture Hornbill Festival 2025 Tribal Festival India Naga Traditions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Meet For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
India
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
World
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget