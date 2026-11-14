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English NewsLifestyleHomemaker To Global Stage: An Indian Contestant Wins First Runner-Up For India At Mrs. Universe 2026

Homemaker To Global Stage: An Indian Contestant Wins First Runner-Up For India At Mrs. Universe 2026

An Indian mother of two secures the First Runner-Up title at Mrs. Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka, following a 44-kg weight loss transformation and her debut at Mrs. India 2025.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 10:28 PM (IST)

Priya Munjal has secured the First Runner-Up position representing India at the 49th edition of Mrs. Universe 2026, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. A mother of two, Munjal has moved from managing household responsibilities to earning recognition on an international platform.

The achievement follows her participation in Mrs. India 2025, which marked her entry into the beauty pageant circuit. On returning home, she received a warm welcome from family members, friends and supporters at the airport. Videos and photographs of the celebration were also widely shared on social media.

From Homemaker to International Recognition

Munjal's performance in Colombo marks a significant milestone in her professional journey. As a homemaker and mother of two, she decided to pursue her personal ambitions alongside her family responsibilities.

Her achievement highlights how women can explore new opportunities and develop interests beyond their everyday roles, regardless of their stage in life.

A 44-Kilogram Fitness Transformation

Fitness and nutrition played an important role in Munjal's preparation. She previously weighed 104 kilograms and lost 44 kilograms through consistent efforts, bringing her weight down to 60 kilograms.

The transformation also helped improve her confidence and prepare her for the demands of international competition. Her experience underlines the importance of discipline and consistency in achieving personal fitness goals.

A New Milestone After Mrs. India 2025

Following her participation in Mrs. India 2025, the First Runner-Up title at Mrs. Universe 2026 represents another step forward for Munjal. Her performance in Sri Lanka has brought recognition to her efforts and India's representation at the international event.

Balancing motherhood, household responsibilities and personal ambitions, Munjal has demonstrated that pursuing individual goals need not come at the expense of family commitments.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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Priya Munjal Mrs. Universe 2026 In Sri Lanka

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