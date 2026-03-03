Holi is a feast that brings families together around time-honoured recipes. Across India, every region adds its own culinary flair to the celebration, blending sweet indulgences with savoury comfort foods. As Holi 2026 approaches, kitchens will once again come alive with the aroma of fried treats, fragrant spices and festive drinks.

Here’s a look at seven traditional dishes that continue to define the festival’s flavourful legacy.

1. Gujiya



No Holi platter feels complete without gujiya. This crescent-shaped sweet, stuffed with semolina, khoya, dry fruits, refined flour and powdered sugar, has earned a global fan following. Traditionally deep-fried, it now also appears in baked versions for those seeking lighter alternatives. A generous serving filled with crunchy nuts remains a festive staple.

2. Thandai

Thandai stands out as Holi’s signature drink. Prepared with milk, nuts, fennel seeds, black pepper and aromatic spices, it is known for its cooling properties. Many families rely on this refreshing beverage to help maintain body temperature during high-energy celebrations under the spring sun.

3. Dahi Bhalla

A delightful mix of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours, dahi bhalla combines deep-fried dumplings made from urad and moong dal with thick yogurt. Red chilli powder, chaat masala, cumin and tamarind chutney elevate its taste. This beloved dish enjoys immense popularity across Northern and parts of Eastern India.

4. Puran Poli

In Maharashtra, puran poli takes centre stage during Holi. The flatbread is filled with sweet lentil paste delicately flavoured with nutmeg and cardamom. Culinary data available from food studies on regional cuisine reveal that nutmeg has been used in traditional sweets during festivities because of its sweetness and ability to aid digestion. The warming spices enhance flavour without making the dish heavy.

5. Kanji Vada

Kanji vada brings a fermented twist to festive dining. Made with carrot-infused fermented water and lentil fritters, this North Indian speciality derives its sharp character from mustard seeds and red chilli powder. Fermented foods such as kanji are becoming increasingly popular, according to a 2023 food trends analysis by Mintel, which shows interest in fermented Indian beverages grew by 27%, highlighting their relevance even today.

6. Dhuska

Yes, Dhuska is a popular traditional, deep-fried savory snack from Jharkhand and Bihar that is widely prepared, especially during Holi. It is made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, offering a crispy texture, and is commonly served with potato curry

7. Poha

Yes, poha is commonly made and eaten on Holi, particularly as a light, nutritious breakfast in Maharashtra to provide energy before playing with colors. It is often served as a savory dish with peanuts and curry leaves, or in the form of a crunchy, deep-fried or roasted snack called Poha Chivda.