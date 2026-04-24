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HomeLifestyle'I Believe That’s A Dessert...', Harnaaz Sandhu Shares How Post-Gym Starbucks Habit Impacted Her Weight

'I Believe That’s A Dessert...', Harnaaz Sandhu Shares How Post-Gym Starbucks Habit Impacted Her Weight

Harnaaz Sandhu shares how a daily Starbucks frappuccino habit, emotional eating, and slow fitness progress impacted her weight and mindset.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harnaaz Sandhu revealed daily Starbucks coffee fueled weight fluctuations.
  • She experienced emotional eating due to body image scrutiny.
  • Sandhu found consistency and patience yielded visible results.
  • Her journey emphasizes mindful habits and trusting the process.

After winning the Miss Universe crown in 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu quickly became the center of public attention, not just for her achievements, but also for constant scrutiny over her weight. While she had earlier addressed living with celiac disease, the model and actor has now revealed a more relatable factor that quietly influenced her fitness journey.

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A Daily Coffee Craving That Turned Into A Routine

Speaking candidly on the Origin Story podcast, Harnaaz shared how a seemingly harmless habit spiraled into a daily indulgence during her time in New York City. Living in a building with a Starbucks made temptation hard to resist.

"It’s so funny. My building in New York had a Starbucks. I could smell the coffee, and I used to just go," she said. What started as a treat soon became a ritual. "I used to order a venti caramel frappuccino, extra drizzle, extra everything. I believe that’s a dessert. After the gym, imagine."

What felt like a reward after workouts slowly became a regular part of her routine, highlighting how small, everyday choices can add up over time.

The Mental Toll Of Body Image And Slow Progress

Beyond physical changes, Harnaaz also spoke about the emotional impact of being trolled for her appearance. At the time, she was trying to stay consistent with her workouts but struggled to see immediate results, a phase many can relate to.

"I used to go to the gym, come back, and feel like I was looking the same," she recalled. "In the beginning, when you go to the gym, that first month, you feel like you might be gaining more weight because you look more puffy or whatever."

The lack of visible progress made the journey even more challenging, amplifying self-doubt and frustration.

When Food Became Emotional Comfort

As the pressure mounted, Harnaaz found herself turning to food for comfort rather than nourishment. It became less about hunger and more about coping with emotions during a difficult period.

"But it became my comfort because I was really upset not to see the change in my body," she admitted. Over time, however, she realized that quick fixes wouldn’t work, and that patience was key.

Finding Balance And Trusting The Process

Harnaaz eventually shifted her mindset, choosing consistency over instant results. Instead of obsessing over the weighing scale, she focused on building a routine and staying committed.

"It took me some time to kind of tell myself that I had to be patient; it’s a process. I’m not going to look at the weighing machine. I’m going to just go, close my eyes, blind myself, and keep doing it. After six months, I saw some results," she said.

Ahead of her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff last year, Harnaaz appeared to have regained her balance. Her story isn’t about drastic transformations but about recognizing small habits, staying patient, and accepting that progress often comes with imperfect phases.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What contributed to Harnaaz Sandhu's weight fluctuations?

A daily Starbucks habit, specifically a venti caramel frappuccino, influenced her fitness journey. This became a comfort and routine, especially when living in New York.

How did body image issues affect Harnaaz Sandhu?

She faced public scrutiny and trolling for her appearance. The lack of immediate results from workouts amplified self-doubt and frustration.

How did Harnaaz Sandhu find balance in her fitness journey?

She shifted her focus from instant results to consistency and patience. She chose to trust the process and stop obsessing over the weighing scale.

What role did food play in Harnaaz Sandhu's emotional state?

Food became an emotional comfort rather than nourishment as she dealt with the pressure and lack of visible changes. She used it to cope with being upset.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harnaaz Sandhu Harnaaz Sandhu Starbucks Harnaaz Sandhu Coffee Habit Coffee Addiction And Weight Struggles
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