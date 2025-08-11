Explorer
Happy Kajari Teej 2025 Wishes — Share Beautiful And Heartfelt Messages To Your Loved Ones On This Special Day
Celebrate Kajari Teej 2025 with 10 beautiful wishes and 10 heartfelt messages in English. Share these wishes and messages with friends and family for blessings, love, and joy.
Kajari Teej 2025: Kajari Teej is a festival of love, devotion, and prosperity. This festival is celebrated by married women across India. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, seeking blessings for marital bliss, happiness, and longevity. It's also a time to express love and goodwill through heartfelt wishes and messages. Here are 10 unique Kajari Teej wishes and 10 beautiful Kajari Teej messages in English that you can share with your loved ones via social media or greeting cards.
Wishes To Share On Kajari Teej 2025
- "Wishing you a blessed Kajari Teej that's filled with love, devotion, and endless happiness."
- "On this Kajari Teej 2025, may your heart be full of peace and serenity."
- "On this Kajari Teej, I pray for your happiness and well-being."
- "Celebrate this Kajari Teej with prayers, love, gratitude, and great food."
- "May this Kajari Teej bring you success in every step of your life."
- "On Kajari Teej, let's cherish love, devotion, and family."
- "Wishing you a memorable and blessed Kajari Teej celebration."
- "On this sacred day, may your heart, home, and family be blessed with full of positivity."
- "Celebrate this Kajari Teej with happiness, love, and prayers."
- "Wishing you an auspicious and joyful Kajari Teej filled with blessings."
Messages To Share On Kajari Teej 2025
- "Happy Kajari Teej! May this festival bring prosperity, health, and love to your life."
- "May the divine blessings of Lord Shiv and Maa Parvati fill your life with happiness."
- "This Kajari Teej, let's celebrate love, patience, and dedication."
- "On this special occasion, may peace and prosperity always be with you."
- "Happy Kajari Teej 2025! May your bond grow stronger and sweeter."
- "Wishing you blessings that stay forever in your home and heart."
- "Celebrate this Kajari Teej with devotion and positivity."
- "Happy Kajari Teej! May your life be as colourful as the festivities."
- "On this day of love and devotion, may your heart be at peace."
- "Happy Kajari Teej! May the divine bond of Shiva-Parvati inspire your own relationship"
Follow Lifestyle News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
ABP Live Business
Opinion
Advertisement