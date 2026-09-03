Gold Cleaning Scam: How Jewellery Shops Can Cheat You While Cleaning Gold Jewellery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Always check jewelry weight; only use trusted, verified jewelers.

If you go to an unknown person or a door-to-door cleaner to get your gold jewelry cleaned, be careful. A scam is going on in the name of polishing your jewelry, in which a part of your precious gold can disappear in a matter of minutes. After cleaning, the jewelry may appear shinier than before, but its weight has reduced. Often, by the time the customer discovers the fraud, the fraudsters have already moved out. Recently, police in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gujarat, arrested four members of a gang with ties to Bihar. According to police, the accused would enter homes in rural areas under the pretext of selling phenyl. They would then lure women into believing they would clean idols and silver and gold jewelry. Police recovered gold and silver items, mobile phones, a bike, and various cleaning supplies from the accused.

First You Win Trust, Then The Real Game Begins

In such cases, the fraud doesn't begin with gold. The accused first enter the home under the pretext of selling basic goods or providing some small service. During the conversation, they assure the victim that they have experience cleaning jewelry and idols. Sometimes, they first demonstrate cleaning an idol. When the victim sees the idol shining, their trust increases. Then, they talk about cleaning silver jewelry and then gold jewelry. This is where the biggest danger begins.

Chemicals Make Jewelry Shine, But They Also Reduce Its Weight

Various chemicals and powders are used to clean jewelry. In the Devbhoomi Dwarka case, police recovered acid, phenyl, brushes, powder, turmeric, alum, and other materials from the accused. The customer believes that the old dirt on the jewelry is being removed and the gold is regaining its original shine. However, during this entire process, the jewelry can be tampered with. Under the pretext of cleaning, fraudsters remove some of the gold or reduce the weight of the jewelry. The most important thing is that the jewelry looks very good immediately after cleaning, so the customer does not suspect it immediately.

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Don't Be Happy With The Shine, Check Your Weight

It can be a serious mistake to assume that the cleaning was done correctly simply by looking at its shine after cleaning. If the jewelry's weight decreases after cleaning, this is a serious sign. For example, if a piece weighed 6 grams before cleaning and weighs significantly less after cleaning, the customer should immediately raise questions. This is why it's best to have the jewelry's weight checked at a reliable source before submitting it for cleaning.

They Hunt By Reaching Villages And Homes

This type of fraud is more likely to target rural areas and homes where women or elderly people are likely to be alone. In many villages, due to the distance of markets or jewelry stores, people opt for the easier option of cleaning jewelry at home. Fraudsters exploit this convenience. They arrive at the customer's home, claim to polish the jewelry within minutes, and after gaining trust, take possession of the precious jewelry.

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Never Get Your Gold Cleaned By Strangers

The most important precaution when cleaning gold is to avoid giving your jewelry to anyone you meet door to door or just any stranger you meet on the street. Always have your jewelry cleaned by a jeweler whose shop and credentials are both trustworthy. Note the weight before handing over the jewelry and have it weighed again after cleaning. If someone rushes through the cleaning, tries to keep the jewelry, or doesn't provide clear information about the process, it's best to stay away.