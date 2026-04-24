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HomeLifestyleGiorgia Meloni Flaunts India's 'Desi Jhumka': Here's How To Style Yours As Per Your Neckline

Giorgia Meloni Flaunts India's 'Desi Jhumka': Here's How To Style Yours As Per Your Neckline

From V-neck to turtleneck, here’s how to pair jhumkas with different necklines for a balanced and stylish look.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 05:18 PM (IST)

When global leaders embrace Indian fashion, it instantly grabs attention. Recently, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen wearing traditional Indian jhumkas, sparking conversations around the timeless charm of this classic accessory. From festive looks to modern styling, jhumkas continue to hold a special place in every jewellery box.

From festive looks to modern styling, jhumkas continue to hold a special place in every jewellery box. Pairing your jhumkas correctly with your neckline can instantly elevate your entire look. The right combination brings balance and elegance, making your outfit feel perfectly put together. Here’s a simple guide to help you get it right.

Jhumkas According To The Neckline

V-Neck Outfits: Go For Long, Flowing Jhumkas

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

V-necklines create a natural vertical space, making them perfect for long jhumkas or drop-style designs. These earrings follow the neckline beautifully and add a sense of balance. Opt for gold or Polki jhumkas to bring elegance without overpowering the look.

Round Neck: Keep It Subtle And Chic

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Round neck outfits work best with smaller, more delicate jhumkas or stud-style pieces. The idea is to keep the focus on your face rather than crowding the neckline. Simple gold or lightly embellished designs create a soft, effortless vibe.

Off-Shoulder Styles: Statement Jhumkas Steal The Show

(Image Source: Pinterest)
(Image Source: Pinterest)

With your shoulders on display, this is your moment to go bold. Heavy jhumkas or chandbali-inspired designs instantly draw attention and enhance the overall look. Choose colourful or detailed pieces for a festive and glamorous touch.

Halter Neck: Frame Your Face With Bold Designs

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Halter necklines highlight your shoulders and collarbones, so bold jhumkas work beautifully here. Longer styles or slightly oversized designs add drama while maintaining balance. Gold or diamond-accented jhumkas can elevate the outfit instantly.

Boat Neck: Elegant And Balanced Choices

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Boat neck outfits have a wider neckline, so it’s best to go for medium-sized or minimal jhumkas. Avoid overly heavy designs as they may clash with the neckline. Sleek, structured jhumkas in gold or Polki keep things refined and graceful.

Plunging Necklines: Go Dramatic

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Deep necklines call for attention-grabbing jhumkas. Long, layered, or statement pieces help draw the eye upward and complete the look. Choose bold designs that stand out, especially for evening or festive occasions.

Before You Go

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Giorgia Meloni Flaunts Indian Jhumka Jhumka Styling Tips Earrings For Neckline
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