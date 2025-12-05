Benefits of Garlic:

With the arrival of winter, it becomes important to make changes in eating habits. In this season, ingredients available in the kitchen work like medicine to keep the body warm and protect it from diseases. Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth recently shared some important information about garlic. He explained that garlic is not just a spice that enhances the taste of food, but during winter it acts like a boon for the body.

A Remedy for Heart and Joint Health

According to Acharya Balkrishna, if garlic is consumed properly, it is extremely beneficial for heart health. It helps reduce the bad cholesterol accumulated in the blood, which keeps blood pressure under control and lowers the risk of heart-related diseases.

Apart from this, many people experience joint pain and stiffness during winter. Consuming garlic provides relief from these problems as well.

Immunity Booster and Detox

During winter, immunity tends to weaken, making the body more prone to cold and flu. Garlic helps maintain body warmth and boosts immunity. Acharya Ji states that it also helps remove toxins from the body and improves blood circulation.

Correct Way to Consume Garlic

To maximize the benefits of garlic, Acharya Balkrishna suggests the following methods:

Soaking Overnight:

Peel 1–2 garlic cloves and soak them in water overnight. Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning or chew the cloves. This method is most effective for controlling cholesterol and blood pressure.

You can also take 1–2 raw garlic cloves with lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Garlic Oil for Pain Relief

For joint pain, swelling, or muscle stiffness, Acharya Ji recommends massaging with garlic oil. The preparation method is simple:

Crush about 50 grams of garlic.

Cook it in 100–200 grams of mustard, coconut, or olive oil.

When the garlic turns black, strain and store the oil.

Massaging the painful area with this oil gives significant relief. It also strengthens the nervous system and helps balance Vata dosha.

