Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleGarlic Benefits: Garlic is a ‘treasure of health’ in winter, Acharya Balkrishna reveals amazing benefits

Garlic Benefits: Garlic is a ‘treasure of health’ in winter, Acharya Balkrishna reveals amazing benefits

Garlic offers powerful winter health benefits, says Acharya Balkrishna. It supports heart health, boosts immunity, relieves joint pain, improves circulation, and helps detox the body.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Benefits of Garlic:

With the arrival of winter, it becomes important to make changes in eating habits. In this season, ingredients available in the kitchen work like medicine to keep the body warm and protect it from diseases. Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth recently shared some important information about garlic. He explained that garlic is not just a spice that enhances the taste of food, but during winter it acts like a boon for the body.

A Remedy for Heart and Joint Health

According to Acharya Balkrishna, if garlic is consumed properly, it is extremely beneficial for heart health. It helps reduce the bad cholesterol accumulated in the blood, which keeps blood pressure under control and lowers the risk of heart-related diseases.
Apart from this, many people experience joint pain and stiffness during winter. Consuming garlic provides relief from these problems as well.

Immunity Booster and Detox

During winter, immunity tends to weaken, making the body more prone to cold and flu. Garlic helps maintain body warmth and boosts immunity. Acharya Ji states that it also helps remove toxins from the body and improves blood circulation.

Correct Way to Consume Garlic

To maximize the benefits of garlic, Acharya Balkrishna suggests the following methods:

  • Soaking Overnight:
    Peel 1–2 garlic cloves and soak them in water overnight. Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning or chew the cloves. This method is most effective for controlling cholesterol and blood pressure.
  • With Lukewarm Water:
    You can also take 1–2 raw garlic cloves with lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Garlic Oil for Pain Relief

For joint pain, swelling, or muscle stiffness, Acharya Ji recommends massaging with garlic oil. The preparation method is simple:

  • Crush about 50 grams of garlic.
  • Cook it in 100–200 grams of mustard, coconut, or olive oil.
  • When the garlic turns black, strain and store the oil.

Massaging the painful area with this oil gives significant relief. It also strengthens the nervous system and helps balance Vata dosha.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Ayurveda Home Remedies Acharya Balkrishna Immunity Booster Heart Health Detox Garlic Benefits Natural Remedies Winter Health Joint Pain Relief
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

India
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
India
Congress Flags ‘Protocol Breach’ As Kharge, Rahul Not Invited To Putin Banquet; Slams Tharoor For Attending
Congress Flags ‘Protocol Breach’ As Kharge, Rahul Not Invited To Putin Banquet; Slams Tharoor For Attending
India
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Embed widget