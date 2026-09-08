Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 6 Easy And Delicious Modak Recipes To Make At Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modak is a traditional sweet offered during Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Article provides six diverse recipes for festive preparation.

Explore traditional, fried, chocolate, dry fruit, mawa varieties.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion across India, and no festive spread feels complete without modak. Considered one of Lord Ganesha's favourite sweets, modak is traditionally prepared as an offering during the festival. While the classic steamed ukadiche modak remains a popular choice, there are several versions that can add variety to your celebrations. From traditional coconut-jaggery modaks to quick chocolate and dry-fruit versions, here are six recipes you can try this Ganesh Chaturthi.

1. Traditional Ukadiche Modak

Ingredients: Rice flour, grated coconut, jaggery, ghee, cardamom powder and a pinch of salt.

Method: Cook grated coconut and jaggery together until the mixture thickens. Add cardamom powder and keep it aside. Prepare a soft dough by cooking rice flour with hot water, a little ghee and salt. Take a small portion of the dough, flatten it and shape it into a cup. Add the coconut-jaggery filling and carefully form pleats at the top. Steam the modaks for around 10-12 minutes until cooked.

2. Fried Modak

For those who prefer a crispier sweet, fried modak is an excellent option.

Ingredients: Wheat flour or maida, grated coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds, cardamom and ghee.

Method: Prepare a firm dough with flour, water and a little ghee. For the filling, cook coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds and cardamom until the mixture becomes dry. Roll out small portions of dough, add the filling and seal them into a modak shape. Deep-fry on medium heat until golden and crisp.

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3. Chocolate Modak

Chocolate modaks are a modern twist that can be especially popular with children.

Ingredients: Milk powder, cocoa powder, condensed milk, chopped nuts and a little ghee.

Method: Heat a little ghee in a pan and add condensed milk and milk powder. Stir continuously on low heat. Add cocoa powder and mix until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan. Add chopped nuts and let it cool slightly. Grease a modak mould, fill it with the mixture and press firmly. Unmould once set.

4. Dry Fruit Modak

Loaded with nuts and naturally rich flavours, dry-fruit modaks are a festive alternative to traditional sweets.

Ingredients: Almonds, cashews, pistachios, dates, raisins and cardamom powder.

Method: Finely grind the nuts. Blend or finely chop the dates and raisins. Lightly roast the nuts in a pan before adding the dates and raisins. Mix everything until it forms a soft, sticky mixture. Add cardamom powder and shape the mixture into modaks using a greased mould or your hands.

5. Mawa Modak

Mawa modaks have a rich, creamy texture and can be prepared relatively quickly.

Ingredients: Mawa (khoya), powdered sugar, cardamom powder, saffron and chopped pistachios.

Method: Crumble the mawa and cook it on low heat until it softens. Add powdered sugar and saffron and continue stirring until the mixture thickens. Turn off the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Add cardamom powder, grease a modak mould and press the mixture into it. Garnish with pistachios.

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6. Coconut Modak

Coconut modak offers the familiar flavour of a traditional modak with a simpler preparation.

Ingredients: Desiccated or freshly grated coconut, condensed milk, cardamom powder and chopped nuts.

Method: Add coconut and condensed milk to a non-stick pan and cook on low heat while stirring continuously. Once the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides, add cardamom powder and nuts. Let it cool enough to handle. Grease a modak mould, fill it with the mixture and press firmly before unmoulding.

Make Ganesh Chaturthi Sweeter

Whether you prefer the traditional steamed variety or want to experiment with chocolate, mawa or dry fruits, homemade modaks can bring a festive touch to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Prepare them fresh, use good-quality ingredients and offer them as prasad before serving them to family and guests.