Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of devotion but also a time to celebrate with family and friends. As homes and pandals welcome Ganpati Bappa, exchanging thoughtful gifts has become a popular way of spreading festive cheer. If you are looking for a meaningful yet budget-friendly gift this Ganesh Chaturthi, there are plenty of options under Rs 1,000.

From beautifully crafted Ganesha idols and festive décor to traditional sweets, spiritual books, and indoor plants, you can choose a gift that reflects the spirit of the festival without spending too much. Here are 15 gift ideas that can make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations more special.

1. Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol

An eco-friendly Ganesha idol can be a thoughtful gift for someone who celebrates the festival at home. Clay, paper and other natural-material idols are available in several designs and sizes and can make a beautiful addition to a festive setup.

Budget: Rs 300-Rs 1,000

2. Decorative Ganesha Idol

A small decorative Ganesha idol made from brass, marble-look material, wood or ceramic can be gifted for a home temple, study table, or living room. Choose a design that complements the recipient's home décor.

Budget: Rs 400-Rs 1,000

3. Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Thali

A festive puja thali containing a diya, roli container, incense holder, and other essentials can be both useful and attractive. It is a practical gift for families who perform regular puja at home.

Budget: Rs 400-Rs 900

4. Brass Diya Set

Brass diyas are a classic festive gift. A set of small traditional diyas can be used during Ganesh puja and later during other festivals as well.

Budget: Rs 300-Rs 800

5. Festive Toran Or Door Hanging

Bright torans featuring Ganesha motifs, flowers, bells, or traditional patterns can instantly add a festive touch to the entrance of a home. They are an affordable option for someone who enjoys decorating their house.

Budget: Rs 250-Rs 700

6. Ganesh-Themed Wall Décor

From wooden plaques to artistic Ganesha wall hangings, festive wall décor can make a thoughtful gift. Pick a simple, elegant design that can remain part of the home décor even after the festival.

Budget: Rs 400-Rs 1,000

7. Modak Or Traditional Sweets Box

No Ganesh Chaturthi celebration feels complete without sweets. A box of modaks, laddus, or other traditional sweets makes for an easy and universally loved festive gift.

Budget: Rs 400-Rs 1,000

8. Dry Fruits Gift Box

A neatly packed box of almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins, and other dry fruits is another useful gifting option. It works particularly well when you want to gift something that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

Budget: Rs 500-Rs 1,000

9. Spiritual Book

For someone interested in spirituality, a book based on Lord Ganesha, Hindu mythology, devotional stories or spiritual teachings can be a meaningful gift. Choose a beautifully illustrated edition for an added festive touch.

Budget: Rs 250-Rs 800

10. Ganesha Mantra Or Chanting Book

A small book featuring Ganesha mantras, stotras, and prayers can be gifted to devotees who enjoy beginning their day with prayer and meditation.

Budget: Rs 150-Rs 500

11. Indoor Plant

Want to move away from traditional gifts? An indoor plant can be a refreshing choice. Money plants, lucky bamboo, snake plants and other easy-to-maintain varieties can brighten up a home while making the gift feel thoughtful.

Budget: Rs 300-Rs 900

12. Ganesha-Theme Candle Or Candle Holder

Decorative candles and Ganesha-themed candle holders can add warmth to festive evenings. Look for designs inspired by traditional Indian motifs for a more festive feel.

Budget: Rs 250-Rs 800

13. Scented Incense And Dhoop Gift Set

A beautifully packed set of incense sticks, dhoop cones, or natural fragrances can be useful during puja and meditation. Sandalwood, rose, and other traditional fragrances are popular choices.

Budget: Rs 200-Rs 700

14. Ganesha-Printed Diary Or Notebook

For students, colleagues, or friends, a Ganesha-themed diary or notebook can be a simple yet useful gift. You can pair it with a pen to create a small personalised festive hamper.

Budget: Rs 250-Rs 700

15. Mini Festive Hamper

If you cannot decide on one gift, create a small Ganesh Chaturthi hamper. Combine a miniature Ganesha idol, modaks or sweets, a diya, incense sticks, and a small plant or festive decoration.

Budget: Rs 700-Rs 1,000

How To Choose The Right Ganesh Chaturthi Gift?

The best gift does not necessarily have to be expensive. Consider the recipient's personality and lifestyle before making your choice. A Ganesha idol or puja accessory may be ideal for someone who enjoys traditional celebrations, while a plant or book could be better suited to someone who prefers practical and meaningful gifts.

If you are gifting sweets, check the recipient's dietary preferences. For an eco-conscious friend or family member, an eco-friendly idol or indoor plant can be a better choice. With a budget of Rs 1,000, there are plenty of ways to make Ganesh Chaturthi special. Whether you choose a traditional idol, a box of modaks, a spiritual book or a simple plant, a thoughtful gift can add more warmth and joy to the celebrations.