Businesswoman Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has been making headlines recently for her elegant fashion choices. At a recent TIME Summit appearance, she was seen wearing a traditional Jamdani saree from West Bengal. Her graceful look quickly gained attention on social media, sparking renewed interest in this heritage weave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

The growing popularity of Jamdani sarees is also visible in Bollywood. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Vidya Balan are often seen wearing these sarees on special occasions, offering major fashion inspiration to their fans.

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Once dominated by chiffon sarees, Bollywood’s fashion preference has clearly evolved, with Jamdani now emerging as a favourite. Here’s what makes this saree so special and widely loved.

What Makes Jamdani Sarees Unique?

Jamdani sarees are a traditional weave originating from Dhaka in Bangladesh and regions of West Bengal in India. These sarees are handcrafted on fine muslin fabric using intricate weaving techniques.

In West Bengal, Jamdani sarees are mainly produced in areas like Shantipur, Phulia, and Dhanikhali. Skilled artisans use silk and cotton threads to create delicate patterns, giving each saree its distinct identity.

What truly sets Jamdani apart is its handwoven design process. Motifs are carefully crafted on the loom, creating a unique effect where floral patterns appear as if they are floating on the fabric. Each saree can take anywhere between 20 to 30 days to complete, reflecting the precision and effort involved.

Lightweight and breathable, Jamdani sarees are especially comfortable during summer, making them both stylish and practical. Adding to their cultural value, this traditional weave has also been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Bollywood Divas Embracing The Jamdani Trend

Kangana Ranaut

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During election campaigning in West Bengal, Kangana Ranaut wore a stunning white Jamdani saree. Its subtle design and elegance instantly caught attention, enhancing her graceful appearance.

Deepika Padukone

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Deepika opted for an ivory Jamdani saree paired with a red and gold blouse. The golden lace detailing, along with red bangles and statement earrings, added a refined and elegant touch to her look.

Vidya Balan

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Known for her love of sarees, Vidya Balan chose a light-toned Jamdani saree styled with a golden blouse and minimal jewellery, adding a regal charm to her overall appearance.

Alia Bhatt

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Alia Bhatt embraced a vibrant green Jamdani saree with delicate lace detailing. She paired it with a white deep-neck blouse, giving her outfit a fresh and contemporary appeal.