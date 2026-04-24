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HomeLifestyleFrom Neeta Ambani To Deepika Padukone And Kangana Ranaut: Jamdani Saree Winning Hearts Of Celebrities

From Neeta Ambani To Deepika Padukone And Kangana Ranaut: Jamdani Saree Winning Hearts Of Celebrities

Jamdani sarees are making a strong comeback as celebrities embrace this traditional weave known for its elegance, craftsmanship and summer comfort.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

Businesswoman Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has been making headlines recently for her elegant fashion choices. At a recent TIME Summit appearance, she was seen wearing a traditional Jamdani saree from West Bengal. Her graceful look quickly gained attention on social media, sparking renewed interest in this heritage weave.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

The growing popularity of Jamdani sarees is also visible in Bollywood. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Vidya Balan are often seen wearing these sarees on special occasions, offering major fashion inspiration to their fans.

ALSO READ: Rekha’s Kanjeevaram To Anarkali Sarees: Actor Leaves People Spellbound In Manish Malhotra Designs

Once dominated by chiffon sarees, Bollywood’s fashion preference has clearly evolved, with Jamdani now emerging as a favourite. Here’s what makes this saree so special and widely loved.

What Makes Jamdani Sarees Unique?

Jamdani sarees are a traditional weave originating from Dhaka in Bangladesh and regions of West Bengal in India. These sarees are handcrafted on fine muslin fabric using intricate weaving techniques.

In West Bengal, Jamdani sarees are mainly produced in areas like Shantipur, Phulia, and Dhanikhali. Skilled artisans use silk and cotton threads to create delicate patterns, giving each saree its distinct identity.

What truly sets Jamdani apart is its handwoven design process. Motifs are carefully crafted on the loom, creating a unique effect where floral patterns appear as if they are floating on the fabric. Each saree can take anywhere between 20 to 30 days to complete, reflecting the precision and effort involved.

Lightweight and breathable, Jamdani sarees are especially comfortable during summer, making them both stylish and practical. Adding to their cultural value, this traditional weave has also been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Bollywood Divas Embracing The Jamdani Trend

Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

During election campaigning in West Bengal, Kangana Ranaut wore a stunning white Jamdani saree. Its subtle design and elegance instantly caught attention, enhancing her graceful appearance.

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Deepika opted for an ivory Jamdani saree paired with a red and gold blouse. The golden lace detailing, along with red bangles and statement earrings, added a refined and elegant touch to her look.

Vidya Balan

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Known for her love of sarees, Vidya Balan chose a light-toned Jamdani saree styled with a golden blouse and minimal jewellery, adding a regal charm to her overall appearance.

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt embraced a vibrant green Jamdani saree with delicate lace detailing. She paired it with a white deep-neck blouse, giving her outfit a fresh and contemporary appeal.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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