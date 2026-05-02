A dosa is a South Indian dish made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, spread thin on a griddle. It's known for its crisp, golden texture and is often filled with spiced potatoes, served with chutney and sambar.
From Masala Dosa To Paper Dosa: South Indian Foods That Make It To The 50 Best Pancakes In The World
Masala dosa ranks among the world’s best pancakes, earning global recognition for its crisp texture, rich filling, and deep-rooted history in Indian cuisine.
- Masala dosa and paper dosa ranked among world's best pancakes.
- Dosa is a fermented rice and lentil batter, crisped golden.
- Ancient Tamil literature and temple inscriptions detail dosa's history.
- Dosa variations, including spiced potato filling, are historically diverse.
Few dishes capture India’s culinary soul quite like the dosa, and now, the world is taking notice. From the beloved masala dosa to the ultra-crispy paper dosa, these South Indian staples have earned spots among the best pancakes globally in TasteAtlas' latest rankings.
With the masala dosa securing sixth place with a 4.3 rating and paper dosa with a 4.1 rating making the list, these iconic variations stand tall alongside international favourites, reaffirming their timeless appeal and growing global recognition.
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What Makes Dosa So Special?
At its heart, the dosa is a simple yet masterful creation. Made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, the mixture is spread thin across a hot griddle to form a crisp, golden layer, reminiscent of a pancake, but with a distinctive texture and flavour.
Inside, a warm, spiced potato filling adds depth and comfort. On the side, coconut chutney and sambar complete the experience, making it a go-to choice for breakfast or a quick meal across India.
Dosa: A Dish Rooted In History
The story of the dosa stretches back centuries, with references appearing in early Tamil literature such as the eighth-century Nigandus and later works like Pingala Nigandu. Its cultural significance deepened over time, as temple inscriptions from the 16th century documented its role in religious offerings.
In several South Indian Vishnu temples, dosa was prepared as amudhu, or sacred food. Inscriptions from places like Tirupati, Srirangam, and Kanchipuram describe a practice known as dosapadi, where devotees made donations specifically to fund dosa offerings.
One notable record from 1524 AD at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple highlights a donation by Vijayanagara king Krishnadevaraya, who supported daily dosa offerings to the deity.
Ancient records also reveal a surprising diversity in preparation. Early recipes included variations with spices such as cumin and pepper, as well as sweet versions and those incorporating coconut, fenugreek, and herbs.
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While the masala dosa earned a respectable sixth place, it trails behind a few international heavyweights. China’s jianbing and France’s crêpes rank higher on the list, while Latvia’s kartupeļu pankūkas, crispy potato pancakes, claim the top position.
The recognition of dosa has stirred excitement among food lovers online. Many have pointed out the quiet rise of the masala dosa, paper dosa, and dosa a centuries-old dish from Tamil Nadu, onto the global stage.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is a dosa and what makes it special?
Which dosa variations were recognized by TasteAtlas?
The masala dosa secured sixth place with a 4.3 rating, and the paper dosa, with a 4.1 rating, also made the list of best pancakes globally.
How old is the dish dosa?
References to dosa appear in early Tamil literature dating back to the eighth century. Its cultural significance is further highlighted by 16th-century temple inscriptions.
Were there different kinds of dosa historically?
Yes, ancient records show diversity in preparation, including variations with spices like cumin and pepper, sweet versions, and those incorporating coconut and fenugreek.
How did dosa rank against other international pancakes?
While masala dosa ranked sixth, China's jianbing and France's crêpes ranked higher. Latvia's kartupeļu pankūkas, crispy potato pancakes, took the top spot.