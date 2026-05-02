Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Masala dosa and paper dosa ranked among world's best pancakes.

Dosa is a fermented rice and lentil batter, crisped golden.

Ancient Tamil literature and temple inscriptions detail dosa's history.

Dosa variations, including spiced potato filling, are historically diverse.

Few dishes capture India’s culinary soul quite like the dosa, and now, the world is taking notice. From the beloved masala dosa to the ultra-crispy paper dosa, these South Indian staples have earned spots among the best pancakes globally in TasteAtlas' latest rankings.

With the masala dosa securing sixth place with a 4.3 rating and paper dosa with a 4.1 rating making the list, these iconic variations stand tall alongside international favourites, reaffirming their timeless appeal and growing global recognition.

ALSO READ: Can People With Diabetes Eat Mangoes? Here’s What You Should Know About This Fruit

What Makes Dosa So Special?

At its heart, the dosa is a simple yet masterful creation. Made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, the mixture is spread thin across a hot griddle to form a crisp, golden layer, reminiscent of a pancake, but with a distinctive texture and flavour.

Inside, a warm, spiced potato filling adds depth and comfort. On the side, coconut chutney and sambar complete the experience, making it a go-to choice for breakfast or a quick meal across India.

Dosa: A Dish Rooted In History

The story of the dosa stretches back centuries, with references appearing in early Tamil literature such as the eighth-century Nigandus and later works like Pingala Nigandu. Its cultural significance deepened over time, as temple inscriptions from the 16th century documented its role in religious offerings.

In several South Indian Vishnu temples, dosa was prepared as amudhu, or sacred food. Inscriptions from places like Tirupati, Srirangam, and Kanchipuram describe a practice known as dosapadi, where devotees made donations specifically to fund dosa offerings.

One notable record from 1524 AD at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple highlights a donation by Vijayanagara king Krishnadevaraya, who supported daily dosa offerings to the deity.

Ancient records also reveal a surprising diversity in preparation. Early recipes included variations with spices such as cumin and pepper, as well as sweet versions and those incorporating coconut, fenugreek, and herbs.

Have A Look At The List Of World's 50 Best Pancakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

While the masala dosa earned a respectable sixth place, it trails behind a few international heavyweights. China’s jianbing and France’s crêpes rank higher on the list, while Latvia’s kartupeļu pankūkas, crispy potato pancakes, claim the top position.

The recognition of dosa has stirred excitement among food lovers online. Many have pointed out the quiet rise of the masala dosa, paper dosa, and dosa a centuries-old dish from Tamil Nadu, onto the global stage.