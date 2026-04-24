From Devil Wears Prada To Real Runway Wins: Anna Wintour's Assistants Spill Fashion Secrets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stay grounded, trust your path, avoid external validation.

Ever dreamed of trading your desk job for a front-row seat at Fashion Week? Anna Wintour's former assistants, the real-life inspirations behind The Devil Wears Prada, did just that. These trailblazers turned high-pressure gigs at Vogue into launchpads for stellar careers. Their advice? It's gold for anyone chasing fashion dreams.

Starting a career in fashion often feels intimidating, especially in an industry known for its high standards and fast pace. For two former assistants to Anna Wintour, however, those early experiences became the foundation of their professional growth. In a candid conversation with Teen Vogue, Sammi Tapper and Marley Marius, now senior professionals at American Vogue, reflected on the lessons they learned while working closely with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Learning To Adapt In A High-Pressure World

Both assistants emphasized that the early stage of any career should be approached with openness and resilience. One of their strongest pieces of advice was to embrace mistakes as part of learning. Tapper noted that working in such a demanding environment forces you to “lean on supportive colleagues” and build confidence by confronting challenges directly. Marius echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of asking questions rather than pretending to know everything. According to her, “recognizing gaps in knowledge” is essential for growth, especially in high-pressure workplaces.

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Patience, Craft, And Long-Term Growth

Another recurring theme in their advice was patience. Careers in fashion, they explained, are built over time and not overnight. Marius described professional relationships as “planting seeds that might grow years later,” highlighting how networking and consistency often matter more than immediate results. Instead of rushing, they encouraged young professionals to focus on long-term development and trust their own journey.

They also spoke about the importance of craft. Regardless of whether someone is writing, styling, or working behind the scenes, Tapper and Marius urged newcomers to “nurture your craft” no matter how small the platform. Excellence, they said, is built through repetition, discipline, and curiosity rather than prestige alone.

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Staying Grounded In A Competitive Industry

Perhaps most importantly, both assistants highlighted self-compassion. In an industry where comparison is constant, they advised young professionals not to measure their progress against others. Instead, they recommended staying grounded and focused on personal improvement. As Marius explained, success comes from “trusting your own path” rather than chasing external validation.

Their reflections reveal that even in one of the most demanding corners of fashion, growth is shaped by resilience, curiosity, and humility. The lessons they learned under Anna Wintour’s leadership continue to guide their careers today, offering practical insight for anyone hoping to enter the fashion industry.