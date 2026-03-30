Indian supplement brand Beast Life announced what they described as the 'world’s first protein condom,' sparking significant online buzz.
Fitness Brand Drops 'Protein Condom', Netizens Say 'First In My Bloodline To Witness...'
Beast Life’s viral 'protein condom' announcement has sparked curiosity, humor, and debate online, leaving many wondering if it’s a bold innovation or a clever prank.
Indian supplement brand Beast Life has sparked widespread online buzz after announcing what it described as the 'world’s first protein condom.' The claim, shared via Instagram with a cheeky tagline about "we are coming to upgrade your night performance," quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions across social media platforms.
No Details, Just Buzz
What made the announcement even more intriguing was what it didn’t include. There were no specifics, no ingredients, pricing, or release timeline. Just a provocative claim and a playful tagline.
That ambiguity turned out to be the campaign’s strongest asset. It invited curiosity, speculation, and most importantly, engagement.
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The Internet Responds, With Humor And Doubt
Social media users quickly turned the comment section into a playground of puns and jokes. Lines like "Is this whey isolate or just regular?" and "First in my bloodline to witness a protein condom" captured the absurdity of the idea. Others summed it up more bluntly: "An innovative solution to a non-existent problem."
Yet, beneath the humor, skepticism quietly built momentum. The timing, just two days before April Fool’s Day, raised eyebrows. Many users began to suspect a carefully orchestrated prank, calling it a "full April Fool’s planning" and predicting a reveal on April 1.
So far, Beast Life has stayed silent, neither confirming nor denying the product’s authenticity. That silence has only fueled the speculation further, keeping the conversation alive and algorithms well-fed.
Not The First To Push Boundaries
Unconventional marketing in the condom category isn’t new. In 2024, German brand Billy Boy introduced 'Camdom,' a digital solution designed to block unauthorised recordings during intimate moments. Even earlier, brands experimented with flavours ranging from bacon and whisky to chicken tikka masala and paan, alongside glow-in-the-dark designs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Beast Life announce?
What details were provided about the protein condom?
The announcement provided no specifics on ingredients, pricing, or a release timeline, relying on a provocative claim and tagline.
How did the internet react to the announcement?
Social media users responded with a mix of humor, puns, and skepticism, with many suspecting it might be an April Fool's prank due to the timing.
Has Beast Life confirmed or denied the product's authenticity?
Beast Life has remained silent, neither confirming nor denying the existence of the protein condom, which has further fueled speculation.