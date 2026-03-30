Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleFitness Brand Drops 'Protein Condom', Netizens Say 'First In My Bloodline To Witness...'

Fitness Brand Drops 'Protein Condom', Netizens Say 'First In My Bloodline To Witness...'

Beast Life’s viral 'protein condom' announcement has sparked curiosity, humor, and debate online, leaving many wondering if it’s a bold innovation or a clever prank.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian supplement brand Beast Life has sparked widespread online buzz after announcing what it described as the 'world’s first protein condom.' The claim, shared via Instagram with a cheeky tagline about "we are coming to upgrade your night performance," quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions across social media platforms.

No Details, Just Buzz

What made the announcement even more intriguing was what it didn’t include. There were no specifics, no ingredients, pricing, or release timeline. Just a provocative claim and a playful tagline.

That ambiguity turned out to be the campaign’s strongest asset. It invited curiosity, speculation, and most importantly, engagement.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beast Life (@beastlife.india)

The Internet Responds, With Humor And Doubt

Social media users quickly turned the comment section into a playground of puns and jokes. Lines like "Is this whey isolate or just regular?" and "First in my bloodline to witness a protein condom" captured the absurdity of the idea. Others summed it up more bluntly: "An innovative solution to a non-existent problem."

Yet, beneath the humor, skepticism quietly built momentum. The timing, just two days before April Fool’s Day, raised eyebrows. Many users began to suspect a carefully orchestrated prank, calling it a "full April Fool’s planning" and predicting a reveal on April 1.

So far, Beast Life has stayed silent, neither confirming nor denying the product’s authenticity. That silence has only fueled the speculation further, keeping the conversation alive and algorithms well-fed.

Not The First To Push Boundaries

Unconventional marketing in the condom category isn’t new. In 2024, German brand Billy Boy introduced 'Camdom,' a digital solution designed to block unauthorised recordings during intimate moments. Even earlier, brands experimented with flavours ranging from bacon and whisky to chicken tikka masala and paan, alongside glow-in-the-dark designs.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Beast Life announce?

Indian supplement brand Beast Life announced what they described as the 'world’s first protein condom,' sparking significant online buzz.

What details were provided about the protein condom?

The announcement provided no specifics on ingredients, pricing, or a release timeline, relying on a provocative claim and tagline.

How did the internet react to the announcement?

Social media users responded with a mix of humor, puns, and skepticism, with many suspecting it might be an April Fool's prank due to the timing.

Has Beast Life confirmed or denied the product's authenticity?

Beast Life has remained silent, neither confirming nor denying the existence of the protein condom, which has further fueled speculation.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 30 Mar 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Flying Beast Beast Life Protein Condom
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Fitness Brand Drops 'Protein Condom', Netizens Say 'First In My Bloodline To Witness...'
Fitness Brand Drops 'Protein Condom', Netizens Say 'First In My Bloodline To Witness...'
Lifestyle
Why You Don’t Say “Happy Good Friday”: Palm Sunday, Lent, Easter Sunday Explained
Why You Don’t Say “Happy Good Friday”: Palm Sunday, Lent, Easter Sunday Explained
Lifestyle
Understanding Bipolar Disorder: Know Causes, Symptoms, Prevention And All About This Condition
Understanding Bipolar Disorder: Know Causes, Symptoms, Prevention And All About This Condition
Lifestyle
World Bipolar Day 2026: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know About This Day
World Bipolar Day 2026: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know About This Day
Advertisement

Videos

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong
Middle East Day 31: Tehran, UAE, Lebanon Hit as Iran, Israel, US Intensify Conflict
Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
Middle East Alert: Hezbollah and Israel Clash as Tehran Faces Massive Airstrikes by IDF
War Update: US Prepares Ground Offensive in Middle East: 10,000 Troops Deployed Amid Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget