Fitness Brand Drops 'Protein Condom', Netizens Say 'First In My Bloodline To Witness...'

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Indian supplement brand Beast Life has sparked widespread online buzz after announcing what it described as the 'world’s first protein condom.' The claim, shared via Instagram with a cheeky tagline about "we are coming to upgrade your night performance," quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions across social media platforms.

No Details, Just Buzz

What made the announcement even more intriguing was what it didn’t include. There were no specifics, no ingredients, pricing, or release timeline. Just a provocative claim and a playful tagline.

That ambiguity turned out to be the campaign’s strongest asset. It invited curiosity, speculation, and most importantly, engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beast Life (@beastlife.india)

The Internet Responds, With Humor And Doubt

Social media users quickly turned the comment section into a playground of puns and jokes. Lines like "Is this whey isolate or just regular?" and "First in my bloodline to witness a protein condom" captured the absurdity of the idea. Others summed it up more bluntly: "An innovative solution to a non-existent problem."

Yet, beneath the humor, skepticism quietly built momentum. The timing, just two days before April Fool’s Day, raised eyebrows. Many users began to suspect a carefully orchestrated prank, calling it a "full April Fool’s planning" and predicting a reveal on April 1.

So far, Beast Life has stayed silent, neither confirming nor denying the product’s authenticity. That silence has only fueled the speculation further, keeping the conversation alive and algorithms well-fed.

Not The First To Push Boundaries

Unconventional marketing in the condom category isn’t new. In 2024, German brand Billy Boy introduced 'Camdom,' a digital solution designed to block unauthorised recordings during intimate moments. Even earlier, brands experimented with flavours ranging from bacon and whisky to chicken tikka masala and paan, alongside glow-in-the-dark designs.