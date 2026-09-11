Fennel And Carom Seed Water: 5 Potential Benefits Of This Traditional Drink

Fennel and carom seed water is a popular home remedy in Indian households, especially after meals. From supporting digestion to helping with bloating, know how this simple drink may benefit your health.

Fennel seeds, commonly known as saunf, and carom seeds, or ajwain, have long been used in traditional Indian diets. Soaking or boiling these seeds in water is a common way of consuming them, particularly after heavy meals.

While this drink is not a substitute for medical treatment, having fennel and carom seed water in moderation may offer some digestive benefits.

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1. May Support Digestion

Both fennel and ajwain are traditionally used to support digestion. Their aromatic compounds may help stimulate digestive processes and can be soothing after a heavy or oily meal.

2. May Help With Bloating

Bloating and a feeling of fullness can sometimes occur after eating. Fennel is traditionally used to ease digestive discomfort, while ajwain is commonly consumed after meals for its carminative properties. This may help some people feel less bloated.

3. Can Be A Hydrating Drink

The simplest benefit is hydration. Starting the day with a glass of water infused with fennel and ajwain can contribute to daily fluid intake. However, it should not be considered a replacement for plain water throughout the day.

4. May Help Freshen Breath

Fennel seeds are commonly chewed after meals because of their pleasant aroma. Drinking fennel-infused water may also leave a refreshing taste in the mouth.

5. Contains Plant Compounds

Fennel contains naturally occurring plant compounds, including antioxidants. These compounds are being studied for their potential health effects, although drinking fennel and ajwain water alone should not be viewed as a treatment for any disease.

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How To Prepare It

Add a small amount of fennel and ajwain to water and soak it overnight. Alternatively, the seeds can be lightly boiled in water and allowed to cool before drinking.

More is not necessarily better. Excessive consumption may cause digestive discomfort in some people. People with existing medical conditions, those taking regular medication, pregnant women or anyone experiencing persistent digestive symptoms should consult a healthcare professional before regularly using concentrated herbal preparations.

Fennel and ajwain water can be a simple addition to a balanced diet, particularly as a traditional digestive drink, but it should not be treated as a cure-all or a replacement for medical care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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