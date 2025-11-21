Fatima Bosch Takes Miss Universe Crown Following Chaos And Host’s ‘Insult’ Incident

Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, clinched the Miss Universe 2025 crown in Thailand on Friday (November 21, 2025), emerging victorious despite a storm of controversies, on-stage mishaps, and intense scrutiny in the weeks leading up to the finale. Her win came after she stood firm during a public confrontation with a pageant organiser — a moment that became the defining flashpoint of the competition.

Bosch dominated global headlines earlier this month when she walked out of a meeting after Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly chastised her, allegedly calling her “dumb.” A livestream showed Nawat singling her out over her supposed failure to post promotional content, even calling for security to intervene.

Unfazed, Bosch left the room in an evening gown and heels, accompanied by Miss Iraq. Her powerful response soon became symbolic of the chaos surrounding the pageant.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” Bosch told reporters. “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

The incident sparked international debate, prompting even Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to praise Bosch as an example of how women should stand up to aggression. Nawat later issued an apology.

Finalists From Ivory Coast, Thailand, Philippines, and Venezuela

Bosch triumphed over contestants from Ivory Coast, the Philippines, Thailand, and Venezuela, who all reached the final round. More than 120 women participated in the globally recognised beauty event — one of the “big four” international pageants.

Judges Quit as Claims of Rigging Surface

The road to the finale was riddled with further turbulence. Two judges withdrew this week, adding fuel to the controversy.

French composer Omar Harfouch alleged that a “secret and illegitimate vote” had been conducted without the official jury’s involvement, calling the process compromised.

The Miss Universe Organization firmly denied the allegations, insisting no unauthorised jury ever existed.

Former footballer Claude Makelele also stepped down, citing “unforeseen personal reasons.”

On-Stage Mishaps Add to the Chaos

The competition week brought even more drama. During the National Costume round, Miss Britain Danielle Latimer tripped and fell flat on the stage while wearing an Eliza Doolittle-inspired look.

In another incident, Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry fell off the main stage during the evening gown showcase and was hospitalised. Pageant officials confirmed she was under medical observation and did not suffer serious injuries.

A Crown Won Through Grace Under Fire

Despite the turbulence, Bosch powered through with determination, poise, and resilience — qualities that ultimately defined her Miss Universe journey and secured her the crown. Her victory marks a triumphant moment not only for Mexico but also for empowered women worldwide who saw strength in her stand.