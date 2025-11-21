Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleFatima Bosch Takes Miss Universe Crown Following Chaos And Host’s ‘Insult’ Incident

Fatima Bosch Takes Miss Universe Crown Following Chaos And Host’s ‘Insult’ Incident

Amid controversies, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch won Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand. She gained attention for confronting a pageant organiser who insulted her.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, clinched the Miss Universe 2025 crown in Thailand on Friday (November 21, 2025), emerging victorious despite a storm of controversies, on-stage mishaps, and intense scrutiny in the weeks leading up to the finale. Her win came after she stood firm during a public confrontation with a pageant organiser — a moment that became the defining flashpoint of the competition.

Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025 After Dramatic Pageant Turmoil

Bosch dominated global headlines earlier this month when she walked out of a meeting after Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly chastised her, allegedly calling her “dumb.” A livestream showed Nawat singling her out over her supposed failure to post promotional content, even calling for security to intervene.

Unfazed, Bosch left the room in an evening gown and heels, accompanied by Miss Iraq. Her powerful response soon became symbolic of the chaos surrounding the pageant.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” Bosch told reporters. “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

The incident sparked international debate, prompting even Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to praise Bosch as an example of how women should stand up to aggression. Nawat later issued an apology.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Finalists From Ivory Coast, Thailand, Philippines, and Venezuela

Bosch triumphed over contestants from Ivory Coast, the Philippines, Thailand, and Venezuela, who all reached the final round. More than 120 women participated in the globally recognised beauty event — one of the “big four” international pageants.

Judges Quit as Claims of Rigging Surface

The road to the finale was riddled with further turbulence. Two judges withdrew this week, adding fuel to the controversy.

French composer Omar Harfouch alleged that a “secret and illegitimate vote” had been conducted without the official jury’s involvement, calling the process compromised.

The Miss Universe Organization firmly denied the allegations, insisting no unauthorised jury ever existed.

Former footballer Claude Makelele also stepped down, citing “unforeseen personal reasons.”

On-Stage Mishaps Add to the Chaos

The competition week brought even more drama. During the National Costume round, Miss Britain Danielle Latimer tripped and fell flat on the stage while wearing an Eliza Doolittle-inspired look.

In another incident, Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry fell off the main stage during the evening gown showcase and was hospitalised. Pageant officials confirmed she was under medical observation and did not suffer serious injuries.

A Crown Won Through Grace Under Fire

Despite the turbulence, Bosch powered through with determination, poise, and resilience — qualities that ultimately defined her Miss Universe journey and secured her the crown. Her victory marks a triumphant moment not only for Mexico but also for empowered women worldwide who saw strength in her stand.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Miss Universe Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch Miss Universe Winner
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Lifestyle
Miss Universe 2025: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Winner; India Exits At Top 12
Miss Universe 2025: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Winner; India Exits At Top 12
India
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
Delhi NCR
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi NCR Chokes Under Toxic Smog As Health Crisis Deepens; Court Questions Govt Preparedness
China Supplying Submarines To Pakistan; Indian Navy Says Fully Prepared For Any Response
Mass Evacuation At COP30 As Massive Fire Erupts In Brazil’s Blue Zone, No Casualties Reported
Bengal Political Clash Intensifies As BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Favoring Bangladeshis
Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget