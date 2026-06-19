Father’s Day 2026: How Countries Across The World Celebrate Dads In Their Own Special Way

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father's Day is celebrated globally with varied dates and customs.

Traditions include Thailand's Dec 5 tribute and German outdoor activities.

Ultimately, the day focuses on appreciating fathers through quality time.

Father’s Day is celebrated around the world, but every country has its own unique way of marking the occasion. The day is dedicated to honouring fathers and father figures, expressing gratitude for their love, support and guidance.

Different Traditions Across Globe

In Thailand, Father’s Day is observed on December 5, the birth anniversary of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej. People pay tribute to both their fathers and the late monarch.

Germany celebrates Vatertag on Ascension Day, 40 days after Easter. Many people spend the day hiking, cycling and enjoying outdoor activities with friends and family.

ALSO READ | Men’s Health After 40: These 4 Health Tests Can Detect Silent Killers Before Symptoms Appear

In the United States and India, Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June. Children often celebrate by giving gifts, cards and heartfelt surprises, while social media is filled with tributes to fathers.

Celebrations In Australia And Brazil

Australia marks Father’s Day on the first Sunday of September, with families enjoying special breakfasts, barbecues and outings together.

In Brazil, the occasion is celebrated on the second Sunday of August. Families gather for meals and exchange gifts to make the day memorable.

Meanwhile, children in Japan often present their fathers with thoughtful gifts, while Mexico celebrates with family dinners and, in some places, special running events and races.

South Africa also honours grandfathers and father figures, while Italy celebrates Father’s Day on March 19 in honour of Saint Joseph, often with church visits and family meals.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Cardiologist Reveals Why Stress Is Fueling Heart Attacks In Younger Men Today

A drive together, cooking a favourite meal, helping with a hobby or revisiting old family memories can make the day meaningful. More than gifts, Father’s Day is about spending quality time together and showing appreciation for the role fathers play in our lives.