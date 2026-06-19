Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleFather’s Day 2026: How Countries Across The World Celebrate Dads In Their Own Special Way

Father’s Day 2026: How Countries Across The World Celebrate Dads In Their Own Special Way

Father’s Day is celebrated differently across the world, from family feasts and gift-giving to races and outdoor activities, all aimed at honouring fathers and father figures.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Father's Day is celebrated globally with varied dates and customs.
  • Traditions include Thailand's Dec 5 tribute and German outdoor activities.
  • Ultimately, the day focuses on appreciating fathers through quality time.

Father’s Day is celebrated around the world, but every country has its own unique way of marking the occasion. The day is dedicated to honouring fathers and father figures, expressing gratitude for their love, support and guidance.

Different Traditions Across Globe

In Thailand, Father’s Day is observed on December 5, the birth anniversary of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej. People pay tribute to both their fathers and the late monarch.

Germany celebrates Vatertag on Ascension Day, 40 days after Easter. Many people spend the day hiking, cycling and enjoying outdoor activities with friends and family.

ALSO READ | Men’s Health After 40: These 4 Health Tests Can Detect Silent Killers Before Symptoms Appear

In the United States and India, Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June. Children often celebrate by giving gifts, cards and heartfelt surprises, while social media is filled with tributes to fathers.

Celebrations In Australia And Brazil 

Australia marks Father’s Day on the first Sunday of September, with families enjoying special breakfasts, barbecues and outings together.

In Brazil, the occasion is celebrated on the second Sunday of August. Families gather for meals and exchange gifts to make the day memorable.

Meanwhile, children in Japan often present their fathers with thoughtful gifts, while Mexico celebrates with family dinners and, in some places, special running events and races.

South Africa also honours grandfathers and father figures, while Italy celebrates Father’s Day on March 19 in honour of Saint Joseph, often with church visits and family meals.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Cardiologist Reveals Why Stress Is Fueling Heart Attacks In Younger Men Today

A drive together, cooking a favourite meal, helping with a hobby or revisiting old family memories can make the day meaningful. More than gifts, Father’s Day is about spending quality time together and showing appreciation for the role fathers play in our lives.

 

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of Father's Day?

Father's Day is dedicated to honoring fathers and father figures around the world. It's a day to express gratitude for their love, support, and guidance, ultimately strengthening family bonds and creating lasting memories.

When is Father's Day celebrated in the United States and India?

In both the United States and India, Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June. Children often celebrate by giving gifts, cards, and heartfelt surprises, with many tributes shared on social media.

How do Father's Day traditions vary across different countries?

Traditions vary significantly worldwide. For instance, Thailand celebrates on December 5th, Germany on Ascension Day with outdoor activities, and Australia on the first Sunday of September. Italy observes it on March 19th in honor of Saint Joseph.

What are some simple ways to make Father's Day special?

Simple ways to celebrate include going for a drive together, cooking a favorite meal, or helping with a hobby. Reconnecting through old family memories and spending quality time together are also deeply appreciated gestures.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Father’s Day 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Father’s Day 2026: How Countries Across The World Celebrate Dads In Their Own Special Way
Father’s Day 2026: How Countries Across The World Celebrate Dads In Their Own Special Way
Lifestyle
One In Three Tuberculosis Cases In Northeast India Found To Be Asymptomatic
One In Three Tuberculosis Cases In Northeast India Found To Be Asymptomatic
Lifestyle
Jeremy Clarkson's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Highlights Symptoms Men Should Not Ignore
Jeremy Clarkson's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Highlights Symptoms Men Should Not Ignore
Lifestyle
Men’s Health After 40: These 4 Health Tests Can Detect Silent Killers Before Symptoms Appear
Men’s Health After 40: These 4 Health Tests Can Detect Silent Killers Before Symptoms Appear
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Senior Temple Official Questions Oversight, Calls for Full Transparency
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Missing CCTV Archives Raise Questions as Expert Flags Administrative Lapses
Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Expert Warns Against Government Takeover as Trust Autonomy Debate Grows
Breaking: Ram Temple donation probe deepens as SIT investigation gains momentum
NATION ALERT: Ram Temple donation management under scrutiny amid transparency concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget