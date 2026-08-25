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English NewsLifestyleEmpire State Building Climbers Ivan Kuznetsov And Angelina Nikolau Kiss Outside Court After Viral Engagement Stunt

Empire State Building Climbers Ivan Kuznetsov And Angelina Nikolau Kiss Outside Court After Viral Engagement Stunt

Empire State Building climbers Ivan Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau appeared in court after their viral climb and engagement stunt, sharing a kiss outside the New York courthouse.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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  • Shared kiss for media; next court hearing September 29.

The couple who climbed to the top of New York’s Empire State Building before getting engaged appeared in court on Monday, where they shared a lingering kiss in front of a large gathering of media and onlookers. Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33, are facing multiple charges over their viral stunt on July 1, when they climbed an antenna at the top of the 1,454-foot (443-metre) landmark.

Viral Empire State Building Climb

During the climb, the pair wore black outfits and covered their faces as they made their way up the structure. At the top, they unfurled a banner carrying the message: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.” Kuznetsov then got down on one knee and appeared to propose to Nikolau. The two subsequently kissed and embraced as news helicopters circled the landmark.

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Couple Appears In Court

At Monday’s brief hearing, Kuznetsov and Nikolau arrived in black leather jackets and jeans. They stood quietly alongside their lawyers and held hands as proceedings took place. Outside the courthouse, the couple embraced and shared a kiss lasting around 10 seconds in front of journalists and curious onlookers.

Known For High-Risk Building Climbs

Kuznetsov and Nikolau have amassed a substantial online following through their unauthorised climbing exploits. They also featured in the Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which followed their climb of Malaysia’s Merdeka 118, one of the world’s tallest buildings. The pair are facing US charges including reckless endangerment, burglary and criminal mischief. In a series of Instagram posts, they have described their latest climb as a form of “art”. “Whatever happens in court, we will respect the process and accept the consequences of our choices,” the couple wrote online. They have not yet entered a plea. A further court hearing has been scheduled for September 29.

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Empire State Building Access Rules

The Empire State Building has a public observation deck that offers panoramic views of New York City. However, access to areas above the authorised visitor levels, including the antenna, is prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is climbing the Empire State Building's antenna permitted?

No, access to areas above the authorized visitor levels, such as the antenna, is prohibited. The Empire State Building only permits public access to its observation deck.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Empire State Building Ivan Kuznetsov Angelina Nikolau
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